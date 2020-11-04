Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
L'Anse Cruese High School's Crusader Nation Theatre Presents 10 WAYS TO SURVIVE LIFE IN A QUARANTINE

The production will be available November 6 and November 7.

Nov. 4, 2020  

L'Anse Cruese High School's Crusader Nation Theatre will present an online production, 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine! The production will be available November 6 and November 7.

If you're spending a long time at home, it can be a challenge to keep yourself occupied. Luckily, 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine is full of handy solutions. Whether or not you're inspired to take up origami and squirrel observation, this Don Zolidis play is sure to bring a laugh to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly indoors.

Crusader Nation Theatre (Troupe #8773) is an after school drama club at L'Anse Cruese High School - North in Macomb, Mi. The club is composed of 9th -12th grade students who have a love for the stage.

Learn more here.



