Josh Young Join Oakland University Faculty This Fall

Oakland University will welcome actor, singer and Tony Award nominated Broadway star Josh Young to campus this fall as he joins the faculty in the Department of Theatre in the School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

"This opportunity at OU has given us a chance to share our love and knowledge of musical theatre in a wonderful, supportive community," said Young, who married Broadway favorite Emily Padgett in June 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Adele May Young, in February 2019.

"Adele, Em and I are thrilled for this next chapter," Young added.

Young made his Broadway debut as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, which transferred to New York after an acclaimed run at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario, Canada. For his role as Judas, Young was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

He has also appeared in The Grapes of Wrath, Evita (for which he won the Broadway World Toronto Award for Best Actor in a Musical), and Kiss Me, Kate at Stratford, as well as a national tour of Les Misérables and an international tour of West Side Story.

In 2015, Young starred in the musical Amazing Grace on Broadway where he originated the role of John Newton.

"Josh brings a depth of experience in the field of musical theatre marked by a Tony Award nomination and numerous other awards," said Anthony Guest, associate professor of theatre and chair of the Department of Theatre at OU. "We're delighted to welcome him to the Department of Theatre in the School of Music, Theatre and Dance."





