Jazzmeia Horn and Brandee Younger Will Headline at The Carr Center Presents 'Great Jazz Women Of Detroit'

The Carr Center, the legacy Black arts presenter located in the heart of Detroit's downtown cultural district, is set to celebrate April as Jazz Appreciation Month with a unique live concert event. The Carr Center Presents "Great Jazz Women of Detroit: Alice Coltrane, Dorothy Ashby and Betty Carter" at the Detroit School of Arts (DSA) at the Ford Theatre, 123 Selden Street, Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Yet another trendsetting event in the Carr Center's 30th 2021-22 anniversary season, the concert will celebrate the contributions of three African American women from Detroit and their role in the development of jazz, with musical direction by three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, composer, drummer, and educator Terri Lyne Carrington. Special guests will be this year's Grammy nominees jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn and harpist Brandee Younger. Tickets for this original and spirited live jazz performance are available at thecarrcenter.org. Registration to view the Livestream of the concert on the website will also be available.

The concert's theme is the brainchild of Carrington, who has served as the Carr Center's artistic director since 2019. Highlighting the essential role of women as performers, composers, innovators, and patrons of jazz - a genre largely dominated by men - has long been a mission for Carrington and the Carr Center. In addition to a professorship at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Carrington is also the founder and artistic director of Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice.

"Detroit has always had such a rich jazz culture, with many women contributing to its astounding history," says NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington. "Betty Carter, Alice Coltrane, and Dorothy Ashby are just three of the accomplished women musicians from Detroit. We also recognize that there are others - Sheila Jordan, Regina Carter, and Geri Allen to name a few. I look forward to working with Jazzmeia and Brandee again in honoring great women jazz artists from Detroit."

As part of the Jazz Appreciation Month festivities recognizing women in jazz, the Carr Center's educational arm will present master classes with two of the concert's jazz performers ahead of the live show. On Thursday, April 7, 2022, jazz vocalist and songwriter Jazzmeia Horn will lead a master class for aspiring vocal artists; and in a unique pairing, harpist, composer, and educator Brandee Younger will also conduct a master class at one of Detroit's leading school's unique vocal and harp ensemble.

A native of Dallas, Jazzmeia Horn began leading her trio in 2009 and has performed nationally and internationally. In 2017, Horn also released her first album, A Social Call, which was the No. 1 album for 2017 at JazzWeek magazine and earned Horn her first Grammy nomination in 2018. She performed at the 60th Grammy Awards ceremony on January 28, 2018. Her follow-up album, Love And Liberation, earned Horn her second Grammy nomination in 2020 for Best Jazz Vocal Album. In 2021, she received her third Grammy nomination for Dear Love for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, which will broadcast live from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

Brandee Younger is also a current Grammy Award nominee in the Best Instrumental Composition category for her tune "Beautiful Is Black," from her current major-label release Somewhere Different. She has performed and recorded with artists including Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane, Jack DeJohnette, Terri Lyne Carrington, Charlie Haden, Common, John Legend, The Roots, Stevie Wonder, and Lauryn Hill. Younger is also currently on the faculty at New York University and the New School of Performing Arts in New York City.