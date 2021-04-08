Interlochen Online To Launch Master Class Saturday Series

Following the success of its summer and fall virtual arts education programs, Interlochen Online will launch its inaugural Master Class Saturday Series this Saturday, April 10.

The new series will feature five virtual master classes for young artists in grades 8-12 led by distinguished Interlochen faculty. Each session will include live teaching as well as an interactive Q&A where participants can submit questions. Members of the public can register for a class in advance for $25.

"Our virtual industry seminars with leading artists were among the most popular classes of last summer's Interlochen Online," said Camille Colatosti, Provost of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "We're thrilled to bring the inspiration of world-class teachers to even more young artists through our exciting new Master Class Saturday Series."

The following teaching artists will lead master classes: Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ethan Bensdorf, a member of the trumpet section of the New York Philharmonic; Dr. Melissa Kraut, co-head of the Cello Department at the Cleveland Institute of Music; Eric Nowlin, principal viola of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; and Sydney James Harcourt, Grammy Award-winning musician, dancer, and Broadway performer.

12-2 p.m. EDT

Registration Deadline for Attendees: April 9, 2021

Martin Chalifour is principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

2-4 p.m. EDT

Registration Deadline for Attendees: April 9, 2021

Ethan Bensdorf is a member of the trumpet section of the New York Philharmonic.

12-2 p.m. EDT

Registration Deadline for Attendees: April 16, 2021

Dr. Melissa Kraut is co-head of the Cello Department at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

12-2 p.m. EDT

Registration Deadline for Attendees: April 23, 2021

Eric Nowlin is principal viola of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

2-4 p.m. EDT

Registration Deadline for Attendees: April 23, 2021

Sydney James Harcourt is a Grammy Award-winning musician, vocalist, and dancer who has appeared in numerous films and television series and starred on Broadway in Hamilton, Green Day's American Idiot, and Disney's The Lion King.

Interlochen Online's four-week virtual spring programs for students in grades 2-12 run April 5 through May 1 in music, visual arts, creative writing, filmmaking, theatre, and interdisciplinary arts. Students engage with world-class instructors and one another in real time using Zoom technology, and access program materials through the Canvas Learning Management System. Most programs include weekly private lessons, a final showcase that families can attend, and access to the Master Class Saturday Series.

Interlochen Online also recently announced two three-week summer sessions. Students in grades 2-12 can choose from programs in music, visual arts, creative writing, dance, filmmaking, theatre, and interdisciplinary arts.

Registration for the Master Class Saturday Series is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. (Students ages 13-18 can apply to perform in the series.) To learn more about Interlochen Online and register, visit interlochen.org/online.