Interlochen Arts Camp To Continue Its 94th Season In Person At Reduced Capacity

With the health and safety of the Interlochen Arts Camp community as its first priority, Interlochen Center for the Arts announced today that Arts Camp 2021 will operate at reduced capacity this summer, with protocols to limit the transmission of COVID-19. For students seeking a virtual arts education experience, Interlochen will also offer two three-week summer sessions of its highly rated Interlochen Online.

"The past year has been difficult for creative young people in search of inspiration and connection," said Trey Devey, President of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "The joy, connection, and artistic breakthroughs that are intrinsic to the Interlochen experience have never been more vital. We can't wait to help emerging artists continue on their path to growth and self-discovery."

"Interlochen's 94th summer season will look different, but our vibrant multidisciplinary arts community remains unchanged," said Camille Colatosti, Provost of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "We look forward to providing students with exceptional arts education training, a deeply enriching Camp experience, and a safe environment in which to learn and thrive. It's going to be a great summer."

Interlochen's world-renowned multidisciplinary arts camp attracts thousands of students, faculty, and distinguished guest artists from across the globe for immersive training in dance, theatre, creative writing, visual arts, music, and film. Programs in all arts disciplines will continue this summer with 50% fewer students and proven safety protocols that enabled Interlochen Arts Academy, the nation's premier arts boarding high school, to host over 500 students on campus this year with zero instances of community transmission of COVID-19.

Campers will take advantage of Interlochen's 1,200-acre wooded campus, with two lakes and abundant outdoor amphitheatres and spaces for open-air classes and rehearsals. Students will also make use of Interlochen's state-of-the-art facilities, including its 64,000-square-foot Music Center and a newly opened 25,905-square-foot lakeside Dance Center. As always, campers will take part in numerous performances throughout the summer, many of which will be livestreamed. Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra concerts will continue to be broadcast live on Interlochen Public Radio.

As part of Interlochen's Arts Camp 2021 Protocols, campers will be grouped by their program and will experience all aspects of Camp within their "cohort," including classes, recreational activities, and meals. Small cohorts will facilitate deep bonds and give each student personalized attention. Additionally, all students and employees will be required to wear masks at all times on campus except while seated and eating six feet apart, or in cabins. (Special masks will be provided for wind and brass players.) Interlochen's year-round faculty and staff were vaccinated for COVID-19 in the "1b" priority vaccination group in Michigan, and many seasonal employees will be vaccinated before Camp begins.

Interlochen will continue to adhere to recommendations issued by professional associations and regulatory agencies regarding best practices for arts education and camp operations during COVID-19, including the Centers for Disease Control, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the National Association for Music Education, and the Educational Theatre Association.

Access to the Interlochen campus will be limited this summer, pending public health guidance and gathering restrictions set by the State of Michigan. Plans for the much-anticipated summer Interlochen Arts Festival are pending, with an announcement anticipated this spring. A beloved northern Michigan tradition, the festival presents an array of world-renowned performers as well as concerts, plays, and musicals by Interlochen Arts Camp's top student ensembles.

Since it launched last summer with over 1,400 young artists from around the world, the highly rated Interlochen Online has grown to encompass robust virtual after-school programs and a popular college audition boot camp. Interlochen Online will offer two three-week sessions this summer for students in grades 2-12 in music, dance, visual arts, creative writing, filmmaking, theatre, and interdisciplinary arts. Young artists will engage with one another and world-class faculty through Zoom technology, access program materials through the Canvas Learning Management System, and take part in a multidisciplinary showcase of artwork and performances.

Interlochen Arts Camp 2021 will run from June 19 to Aug. 8, 2021. Some program dates have changed. Due to reduced capacity, students are encouraged to apply to Arts Camp at education.interlochen.org as soon as possible. (Early applications will receive priority consideration.) For assistance, contact admission@interlochen.org.

Interlochen Online's 2021 summer programs will take place June 28-July 16 and July 19-Aug. 6. The registration deadline is June 20 for Session 1 and July 7 for Session 2. (No audition or portfolio is required.) To learn more and register, visit interlochen.org/online.