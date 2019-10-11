Imani Winds Brings Dynamism, Diversity and Virtuosity to Detroit

The Grammy-nominated Imani Winds returns to the Chamber Music Society of Detroit series with three metro area concerts, appearing at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial at 7:30 PM on Friday, November 1, the Village Theater at Cherry Hill in Canton at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 2 and Varner Recital Hall on the Oakland University campus at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 3. They are joined by Detroit-based pianist Tian Tian for Francis Poulenc's Sextet for Piano and Winds. The program also includes Lalo Schifrin's jazz-inspired Le Nouvelle Orleans, John Harbison's graceful Quintet for Winds, "Startin' Sumthin', a witty take on ragtime by Imani's hornist, Jeff Scott, and "Tzigane" by Valerie Coleman, Imani's founding flutist.

Tickets for all three concerts are priced at $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students and $45 for premium seating, and are available by phone at 313-335-3350 or online at www.CMSDetroit.org.

Celebrating 20 years of music making, the Grammy nominated Imani Winds has led both a revolution and the evolution of the wind quintet through its dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations and outreach endeavors that have inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Seamlessly navigating between classical, jazz and world music, Imani Winds has forged a unique, dynamic path: in addition to embracing the traditional chamber music repertoire, the ensemble is deeply committed to expanding the wind quintet repertoire by commissioning music from new voices that reflect historical events and the times in which we live.

Imani Winds regularly performs on chamber music series in such major cities as Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco, appearing at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Walt Disney Hall and the Kimmel Center, among other prominent venues. Their international touring schedule has taken them to Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, England, and across the European continent and Asia.

Imani has recorded six albums for Koch International Classics and E1 Music, including their Grammy Award nominated "The Classical Underground." They have also recorded for Naxos, Blue Note and Warner Classics.

A member of the faculty at the Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance, pianist Tian Tian has presented solo concerts across the US, Canada and China. She has also appeared in music festivals such as Piano Texas, the Gilmore Festival, and Summer Courses with Arie Vardi (Germany). An avid chamber musician, Tian has performed with the Juilliard Quartet and toured in the US, China, and Korea as a member of the Studzinsky Trio.





