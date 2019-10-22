Go Comedy! Goes Pink Saturday, October 26

On Saturday, October 26, Go Comedy! will go pink by presenting a special performance of its All Star Showdown as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign against breast cancer.

The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown Go Comedy!'s longest-running, critically acclaimed show is a highly interactive improvised game show one part "Whose Line is it Anyway," and one part "Match Game PM". The audience can be as involved as they want to, but aren't picked on. The game show features a series of short improv games, challenges and more.

On October 26, the All Star Showdown will go pink for the American Cancer Society with pre-show hors d'oeuvres, silent auction and more. Doors open at 6:00pm with the show beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $40 and available online at www.gocomedy.net or in person at the Go Comedy! Box Office beginning at 6:00pm Wednesday-Sunday evening.

Eleven years of original comedy In the fall of 2008 the former Ferndale Secretary of State office was transformed into Go Comedy! Improv Theater - a catalyst for hundreds of original shows, a robust improv academy, and an incubator for innovation, inspiration and integrity.

Founded by Pj Jacokes, Tommy LeRoy, Chris DiAngelo, and Gerald Knight, The improv theater has become a home for hundreds of improvisers and artists, as well as a world-renown generator of original comedies and more. Jacokes, LeRoy, and DiAngelo had been working together and improvising for nearly a decade when Gerald Knight approached them with a plan to financially bring their dreams to life.

A little over a year later, the four successfully opened their dream - a Detroit area home for improv, comedy and artists. Tragically, as the theater prepared for its anniversary, Gerald Knight suddenly passed away in October 2018. "All of us owe everything we have built here to the commitment and dedication of Gerald Knight. His loss is as monumental to us as his presence," stated Pj Jacokes.

"We know right now, Gerald would be so proud of all that we've accomplished and celebrate everyone who's ever walked through our doors with a big smile and hearty thumbs up." Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, MI 48220.

For eleven years, Go Comedy! has offered the finest in improv and sketch comedy, Go U! The Improv Academy training center, road shows, classes and workshops for private parties, corporations and schools. For more information, call (248) 327-0575; visit www.gocomedy.net or e-mail Pj Jacokes at pj@gocomedy.net.





