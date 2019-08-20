Go Comedy! Announces $10 Friday Nights, Original Shows & More

After a tremendously successful Detroit Improv Festival, Go Comedy! Improv Theater has announced that it will continue its $10 Friday Night tickets through the end of August. Details and tickets for all Go Comedy! programs are available online at www.gocomedy.net.

Tickets for Go Comedy! Friday night shows on August 23 & 30 are just $10. Half off the standard $20 price. No discount code is needed to purchase tickets for this price online or in person at the Go Comedy! Box Office. A complete Go Comedy! schedule for August 20 - September 1 follows this release.

Go Comedy! Shows Scheduled for August 20 - September 1 include:

A Late Summer Night's Dream

The GoU! Improv Academy's Writing Program graduates have written their final class project and are proud to present A Late Summer Night's Dream Tuesday evenings at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10.

Itty Bits

Go Comedy!'s Short Form Improv Tournament heads into its final two weeks with the Grand Finale Competition on Wednesday, August 28. Tickets are $10 on August 21 and $15 for the finale on August 28.

We Wear Pink

Featuring the best of Detroit's female improvisers coming together for empowerment, bonding, perfmormance and enrichment of the female improv community. Playing on Thursday, August 22 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10

Reality Check

An improvised reality show that dives deep into the world of a group of wealthy acquaintances with nothing (and everything) to lose. Thursday, August 22 at 9:00pm and Friday, August 30 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10

Gorgeous Orphans

Imagine applying suncream to your fake girlfriend's back while eating a few eggs and thinking about your grandpa's hands with your imaginary friend. Did you do it? No? Well, do it. Good. The crew behind Gorgeous Orphans did too and decided to make their whole show about it. Certified nice, goodness pending. This original comedy is written by Jared Simard, Alec Sheldon, Anthony Laurain, and Austin Taurig. Directed by Chris Fortin, it features the writers and Amie Rewitz, Maddie Zavala, and Allen Smock. This ONE NIGHT ONLY performance is Thursday, August 22 at 10:00pm Tickets are $10.



Rock-O-Matic

Rock O Matic is an improvised rock opera. From three simple suggestions the cast creates a one of a kind rock opera, for one night only. Friday, August 23 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10.



Key Party

Participating improvisers are randomly drafted to play in teams against each other in this one night only competition. Thursday, August 29 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10.

The Sunday Buffet

Go Comedy's newest Launch Groups join 3 of the finest improv troupes in the area performing scenic long-form improv comedy. Immediately followed by Fresh Sauce: our free, open improv jam!

The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown

A highly interactive improvised game show one part "Whose Line is it Anyway," and one part "Match Game PM". The audience can be as involved as they want to, but aren't picked on. The game show features a series of short improv games, challenges and more.

The Family Friendly All Star Showdown

A daytime version of our longest-running show that features improv games specially designed for kids and the whole family! Sunday, August 25 at 4:00pm. Adult tickets are $10. Kids 5-18 are $5. And kids under 5 are FREE.

Name This Show

A FREE long-form improvised show featuring the cast of the Friday or Saturday night shows. Immediately after the 10:00 PM show on Friday & Saturday evenings.



Go Comedy August 20 - September 1 2019 Schedule

Tickets are available now online for all performances at www.gocomedy.net or in person at the Go Comedy! box office beginning at 6:30pm Wednesday - Sunday evenings.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You