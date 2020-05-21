GR Symphony Cancels Concerts Through July 31

The Grand Rapids Symphony is cancelling its 2020 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops and all other Symphony events scheduled through July 31, including a Patriotic Pops concert. That concert was to be held July 14, 2020 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, adjacent to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Patriotic Pops will now be rescheduled for July 14, 2021.

While the Grand Rapids Symphony made the difficult decision to cancel its planned summer concerts at Cannonsburg Ski Area and other locations during July, it is now planning to present musical concerts to the Western Michigan community during the month of August. The format of these concerts will be determined by COVID-19 guidance in place at that time. Further details of the August concerts will be announced at a later date.

"Our highest priority has been to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of every member of the Grand Rapids Symphony family and Western Michigan community," said Grand Rapids Symphony President and CEO Mary Tuuk. "While our currently planned July concerts are cancelled, we are thrilled to be able to give the gift of music back to the Western Michigan community in August in innovative ways."

"It's with a heavy heart that the Grand Rapids Symphony has had to cancel this summer's D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops at Cannonsburg," said Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt. "We are so looking forward to the day we can safely return to live performances and large public gatherings, and until then, we wish everyone good health and safety, and send our sincerest gratitude for your continuing support."

Grand Rapids Symphony, meanwhile, continues to present virtual performances on its Facebook page and YouTube page. A virtual performance of the "Hallelujah" Chorus from Handel's Messiah, released on April 9 just before Easter Sunday, has been viewed more than 203,000 times on Facebook and more than 108,000 times on YouTube. A portion of the performance featuring 70 musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony and Symphony Chorus was used to close an episode of the nationally syndicated newsmagazine Inside Edition on April 10 has been viewed nearly 10,000 times on Facebook.

Just before Mother's Day, the Grand Rapids Symphony released a virtual performance of the 18th variation of Rachmaninov's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini on May 8. Popularly known as the main theme from the 1980 movie Somewhere in Time starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour, the performance led by Music Director Marcelo Lehninger features his mother, Brazilian pianist Sonia Goulart, as soloist.

Since the end of March, musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony and members of the entire GRS family have continued to release virtual performances, From Our Home to Yours, on Facebook and YouTube. More than 40 videos currently are available.

The Grand Rapids Symphony office is closed and will remain closed indefinitely with the staff working remotely.

Ticket Policy for Cancelled Concerts:

Please note that all exchanges and refunds must be made through the original point of purchase.

If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, you must contact Ticketmaster regarding your tickets.

We encourage you to exchange your cancelled concert tickets for upcoming concerts. We are happy to exchange your tickets based on comparable value and availability and encourage you to mail your exchange requests as follows. All requests will be handled in the order received:

Ticket Exchange

Grand Rapids Symphony

300 Ottawa Ave NW, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

You also may donate your tickets or request a refund from the original point of purchase.

Please email tickets@grsymphony.org with questions and/or requests for the quickest response.

If you would prefer to exchange your cancelled tickets via phone, call (616) 454-9451 x 4.

For more information, please go online to www.GRSymphony.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You