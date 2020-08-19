Flint Repertory Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Season - THE LAST FIVE YEARS and More

The reimagined season opens with Jason Robert Brown’s modern musical 'The Last Five Years,' March 12-28, 2021.

The Flint Repertory Theatre is announcing its updated 2020-21 season, which will now begin in March 2021.

In its third season The Rep offers an eclectic mix of world premiere plays and musicals, and innovative new interpretations of theatrical classics, according to Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. Additional virtual and outdoor programming for the fall will be announced in the coming weeks.

The reimagined season opens with Jason Robert Brown's modern musical "The Last Five Years," March 12-28, 2021. Flint Rep will present a fresh take on this intimate, honest and emotionally complex portrait of love lost and found.

Spring brings the dazzling world premiere musical "The Magnificent Seven," May 7-23, 2021. With book and lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, this exciting new show explores the inner lives of the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they compete for Olympic Gold while capturing the nation's imagination.

The season concludes with Jackie Sibblies Drury's thrillingly entertaining and unpredictable "Fairview," June 25-July 11, 2021. This 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner is a game-changing new play about race in America.

The Rep's annual New Works Festival moves to August 6-8, 2021. The festival brings playwrights and composers from all over the world to Flint for a week of staged readings and workshops of new plays and musicals.

"In these unprecedented times we believe the role of theatre is more important than ever. This season, we dare you to dream boldly with us as we continue to create work that sparks joy, provokes thought, and challenges and entertains in new and exciting ways," says Lluberes.

Season subscriptions are now available and can be purchased at FlintRep.org/tickets or by calling The Ticket Center at 810-237-7333. Subscriber benefits include a free pass to the New Works Festival. Processing fees will be waived through October 5, 2021. Genesee County Residents receive a 30 percent discount on all public performances and subscriptions through the Genesee Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.

Lluberes added that the COVID-19 pandemic may still be a factor, but The Rep is prepared.

"The health and safety of our artists and audiences is of utmost important to us. We have made the necessary decision to open the season in March 2021," said Lluberes. "If the need arises, we will continue to adjust our schedule accordingly. We have developed a comprehensive, multi-phase re-opening plan in conjunction with local, state and national guidelines."

Flint Repertory Theatre is a professional, not-for-profit theatre in the heart of Flint, Michigan. The Rep's commitment is to provide the City of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought-provoking theatre that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages. Flint Repertory Theatre is a program of the Flint Institute of Music, alongside the Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra. The Rep is the recipient of a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing. www.flintrep.org

