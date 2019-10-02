Felix Cavaliere's Rascals Come to Meadow Brook Theatre

Meadow Brook Theatre (MBT) presents An Evening with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals on Saturday, July 18, 2020, for the theatre's annual fundraising event Concert & Cuisine. The event includes a pre-glow reception, strolling dinner and one-night-only concert with the band. All proceeds benefit Meadow Brook Theatre, a nonprofit organization and Michigan's largest professional theatre.

For legendary singer songwriter, Felix Cavaliere, making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame. Few artists can claim they defined a generation; Felix Cavaliere continues to remind us to keep listening for the world's beauty.

At An Evening with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, you'll be treated to all your favorites from "Good Lovin'" and "Groovin'" to "A Girl Like You" and "People Got to Be Free."





