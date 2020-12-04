Farmers Alley Theatre to Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The phrase "I'll be Home for Christmas" has a new meaning this year, and Farmers Alley Theatre is celebrating the season with an exciting musical event bringing together Homegrown Talent with some fantastic local arts organizations in HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Streaming digitally on Broadway On Demand from December 12th-24th. Hosted by Farmers Alley Founders Adam & Rob Weiner and Denene Mulay Koch & Jeremy Koch, this 90-minute concert will feature favorite holiday classics, new seasonal songs and a dose of Christmas magic delivered straight to your living room!

Among the talented list of artists performing will be Nat Zegree (Jerry Lee Lewis in Farmers Alley's production of Million Dollar Quartet) with his original Holiday song, "Imagine This Season". Not to be outdone, WMU Alumnus and Award-Winning Songwriter Joriah Kwamé (Gary Coleman in Avenue Q) will be premiering his new original work, "Candy Cane Lane". A bevy of talented singers including Whitney Weiner (It Shoulda Been You), Jasmine Franklin (Little Shop of Horrors), Andrea Arvanigian (And the World Goes 'Round), Anica Garcia-Degraff (Cabaret), Max Wardlaw (The Secret Garden), Tony Perry and Alfrelynn J. Roberts (Parade), Julie Nemitz (Does Anybody Have a Map?), Rhea Olivaccé (Three Little Birds) and others will be on hand singing some of your favorites like "When You Believe", "The Little Drummer Boy", "Michigan Christmas", "The Chanukah Song", "White Christmas" and so much more!

We're also thrilled to announce that members from many treasured West Michigan organizations like the Kalamazoo Promise, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, OutFront Kalamazoo, The Douglas Community Association, Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Queer Theatre Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and others will be performing a one-of-a-kind version of "Twas The Night Before Christmas". Plus, a very special finale featuring WMU's Gold Company singing a powerful, a cappella version of John Lennon's "Imagine"! All in all, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS will provide everything you need to stock your stuffing with joy and music this December. And who doesn't want that this Christmas?

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS was directed and produced by Kathy Mulay and Jeremy Koch with Music Direction and Supervision by Catherine A. Walker. Digital Tickets can be purchased for $19.95 by visiting our website at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or going directly to Broadway on Demand at www.livestream.broadwayondemand.com/farmers-alley. Once purchased, you can view the program as many times as you like between December 12th and the 24th. Broadway On Demand can be viewed via your Apple TV, Roku, PC, Tablet or Phone.

Farmers Alley Theatre ONLINE and Home for the Holidays is sponsored in part by the following local businesses, Dement and Marquardt, PLC, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, Cahill Wealth Management, Keyser Insurance Group and Sanford Advisory.

