Digital Lottery Announced for DEAR EVAN HANSEN Detroit Engagement

Dear Evan Hansen is coming to Detroit's Fisher Theatre, March 25 - April 5, 2020. In advance of the start of performances, the production announced today that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries 48 hours prior to the first performance in Detroit and will be accepted until 9 a.m. local time the day before the performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com.

Performance times for Dear Evan Hansen appearing March 25 - April 5, 2020 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

· Tuesday - Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

· Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

· Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

· Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

· Thursday, March 26 matinee at 1:00 p.m.

· Special open captioned and audio described performance on Sunday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Regular price tickets for Dear Evan Hansen start at $59 (includes facility and parking fees) and are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at broadwayindetroit.com or ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-982-2787. A limited number of premium seats are available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre box office. Due to high demand, a ticket limit of eight tickets per household is in place for this engagement. Tickets for the open captioned and audio described performance may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre box office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.





