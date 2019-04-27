Detroit Theatre Collective Presents THE INTRUDER

Apr. 27, 2019  

Detroit Theatre Collective Presents THE INTRUDER

Detroit Theatre Collective will present a dramatic collage centered around Maurice Maeterlinck's 1891 symbolist play L'INTRUSE (The Intruder). The show features dance, vaudeville, visual media and the driving action of Maeterlinck's story, exploring metaphysical themes such as the spirit world, life and death, family and change.

Starring Laura Heikkinen, Phil Hughes, Fred Karn, Maggie Lorenzetti and Tim Pollack. Directed by Chris Berryman.

Detroit Theatre Collective, founded in 2013, produces works of experimental realism including 3 WORKS BY STRINDBERG (2015) and EARLY BLOOM: 2 PLAYS BY Lanford Wilson (2017).

www.detroit-collective.com

Performances take place at Light Box Performing Arts Center
8641 Linwood
Detroit, MI. 48206

Three Weekends:

Friday May 24th and Saturday May 25th

May 31st, June 1st and 2nd

June 7th, 8th and 9th

Performances at 8pm except for Sundays, which are at 2pm.

Tickets are $15.00 / $12.00 for Sunday matinees

For reservations, email encountertheatre@gmail.com or call 310-699-3455



Related Articles View More Detroit Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Detroit Theatre Collective Presents THE INTRUDER
  • Photo Flash: First Look At Sauk Shorts Opening Tonight
  • Mosaic's Detroit To Dakar Spotlights How Music Bridges The Gap Between Language, Culture, And Heritage
  • Neighborhood Theatre Group Closes Out 4th Season With Sketch Comedy
  • GR Symphony Taps Kennedy Center Executive For Vice President And General Manager
  • Theatre NOVA Presents The Michigan Premiere Of KILL MOVE PARADISE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup