Detroit Symphony Orchestra Cancels Free 4th of July Show Due to Flooding

Detroit Symphony Orchestra has announced that its previously announced free July 4th concert "Salute to America" has been cancelled due to flooding. The building will be closed until further notice.

In place of the concert, the DSO will stream past patriotic favorites on its website on July 4th at 3 p.m.

"The recent extreme weather and rain overwhelmed the Detroit storm drain system and as a result caused flooding and water damage at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, largely confined to the basement levels," a statement on the Orchestra's website reads.

"Assessments are underway, but out of an abundance of caution the DSO has closed the building until further notice. As a result, the DSO unfortunately must cancel this concert. In its place, the DSO will webcast past Americana and patriotic favorites on dso.org at 3 p.m."

Learn more at https://www.dso.org/events-and-tickets/events/2021-summer/salute-to-america-in-orchestra-hall.