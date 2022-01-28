Detroit Rep Announces 2021/22 Season

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is turning off the "ghost light", and turning the stage lights back on for audiences to attend live theatre again starting February 25th. Michigan's longest-running, nonprofit, professional, union theatre, located in the center - the heart - of the city of Detroit, is known for its diversity-centered approach to live theatre. The return of live theatre to the Detroit Rep stage this season is made possible in part by a grant from MGM Grand Detroit.

The new season, possibly more than ever before, will demonstrate the power of live theatre to create and sustain community, and to prove the power of diversity acting unity.

The three plays on the season are Asking Strangers the Meaning of Life, a seriously ridiculous comedy, by William Missouri Downs. The second show is Night Blooming, a moving story about a young Arapaho Native American mother and her daughter and granddaughter, by Michigan playwright Joseph Zettelmaier. The final show is Pulitzer Prize-winning Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury, a hilarious and searing examination of deep-seated paradigms of race in America.

The Gilda Snowden Lobby Gallery, the famous thirty-foot cocktail bar, and open piano make the live theatre experience at the Detroit Rep even more exciting. To create the safest and most welcoming environment, the Theatre has made updates to its HVAC systems to ensure improved air quality, COVID-19 policies include proof of full vaccination, and masks must be worn by all except for the actors on the stage. Full COVID-19 Safety Policies are on the Theatre's website at detroitreptheatre.com

Performances are Fridays at 8:30 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8:30 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets can be reserved online and will remain among the lowest for professional theatre in the region -- at $20 in advance, $25 same day. 10-ticket Bargain Books are still available for $120. The Theatre's Subscriptions remain the best bargain for theatre lovers. A Gold Subscription for $100 allows two people to attend every show up to three times, for a whole year.

Charitable group fundraisers, where groups can purchase a package of tickets to sell at their own price to raise money are available throughout the season. The Detroit Repertory Theatre offers free champagne to group fundraisers.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will kick off the 2021/22 season on Friday, February 25 with an Opening Night Champagne Celebration, and toast to the power of theatre and this vital Detroit arts institution.

Tickets and information: detroitreptheatre.com or (313) 868-1347.