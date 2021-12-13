Detroit Public Television to Broadcast Interlochen Arts Academy's THE NUTCRACKER

For the second consecutive year, Detroit Public TV will broadcast Interlochen Arts Academy's production of The Nutcracker. "A Detroit Performs Special Event: Interlochen Arts Academy presents The Nutcracker" will air on DPTV at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 20 and made available on demand at dptv.org and via the PBS Video app.

A global holiday tradition for more than 100 years, The Nutcracker follows Clara and the enchanted Nutcracker prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets, accompanied by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's iconic score. Interlochen Arts Academy is the nation's premier boarding arts high school, where students pursue pre-professional training in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, creative writing, and film alongside a robust academic curriculum, preparing them to excel in the arts and beyond.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with Detroit Public TV and bring this magical holiday tradition to audiences far and wide," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "Our young Interlochen artists will bring a wondrous story to life that celebrates connection and community."

DPTV is Michigan's largest and most-watched public television station, with more than two million weekly viewers across its five channels. DPTV's "Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove" serves as a platform for artists and arts organizations to connect with the public, to practice their craft, and to keep the performing arts alive in the South-Eastern Michigan community. Each episode is curated by an arts and cultural Partner and features the most exciting performers that Detroiters should know.

With choreography by Interlochen Director of Dance Joseph Morrissey, Interlochen Arts Academy's production features young dancers, musicians, actors, and backstage crew from 39 US states and 11 countries. The performance boasts exquisite hand-stitched costumes, lush scenic design, and live accompaniment by the Arts Academy Orchestra and Chorale, conducted by Leslie Dunner and John Bragle, respectively. After utilizing creative, socially distant choreography in 2020, dancers will resume traditional staging and full-contact partnering.

For the first time since 2019, Interlochen presented public, in-person performances of The Nutcracker Dec. 9-12. In compliance with Interlochen's COVID-19 policy, all visitors were required to wear masks while inside campus buildings and for the duration of the performance.