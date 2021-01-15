Detroit Improv Collective's 14th Annual Snow Day Improv Marathon Fundraiser Happens Virtually This Weekend

The Detroit Improv Collective (DICo) will present the 14th annual Snow Day improv marathon, Snowed In January 16 & 17.

Snow Day brings together improvisors from across the area to raise money for Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit, The Tim Hayden Scholarship Fund and The Diana George Jacokes Endowment Fund. The 26 hour event will feature live virtual performances by 25 improv troupes and original sketch comedy videos from Michigan and around the nation. The performances, live and recorded will be streamed online on the GoComedy! Improv Theater Facebook and YouTube Channels.

Facebook: Facebook.com/GoComedy YouTube: Youtube.com/c/GoComedyImprovTheaterYT

To view the stream, supporters can purchase a pay-what-you-can pass or make a donation to the event at www.facebook.com/SnowDayImprovMarathon/