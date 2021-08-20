Conor Ryan Headlines NO DAY BUT TODAY at The Encore Musical Theatre

Conor Ryan returns to The Encore Musical Theatre Company to headline No Day But Today, the final concert in this sell-out summer series. While Back to Broadway has covered everything from Golden Age musicals to Sondheim, standards to rock, the series wraps up with a celebration of songs from Broadway's modern era.

Last seen at The Encore in the world premiere of the Jon Krakauer novel-based musical, INTO THE WILD, Ryan has since been seen on Broadway in RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, Off-Broadway in DESPERATE MEASURES (Outer Critics' Circle nom.), JOHN & JEN (opposite Kate Baldwin), FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE (The Public Theatre) and on television with John Legend and Sara Bareilles in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

Rounding out the cast are Jamie Colburn (SWEENEY TODD, HELLO DOLLY, Dir.), Rachael Cupples (BRIGADOON, CRAZY FOR YOU) and Aurora Penepacker (WEST SIDE STORY, THE FANTASTIKS).

Favorite songs from hits such as Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hanson, Waitress and more will be featured in this exciting evening of music, directed by Broadway's Herman Sebek. You won't want to miss this last chance to go "Back to Broadway" at The Encore Musical Theatre Company!

Tickets for No Day But Today are available at: https://the-encore.‌ticketleap.com/modernage/.

The Encore's Back to Broadway series, which debuts the Maas Theatre in The Encore's new performance venue at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, is generously presented by Jan Lyons. Additional support is provided by Michigan Radio and The Benard L. Maas Foundation.