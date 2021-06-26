Circle Theatre to Celebrate the Ladies of Soul at Their Summer Fundraising Concert

Circle Theatre will continue their 69th season with their 2nd Annual Circle Summer Fundraising Concert. On July 12th, at 7PM, Lisa Knight will be joined by Michelle Covington and Deb Alexander as they pay tribute to the ladies of soul. From Tina Turner and Chaka Khan to Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, and more, Circle Theatre will bring this Circle On The Lawn Production to West Michigan. The Circle Summer Fundraising Concert featuring Lisa Knight & Friends will take place on the lawn of the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College.

Circle Theatre is elated to be back for their 2021 season after having their stage dark over the past year. This extended intermission has left Circle with the goal of raising $150,000 to continue covering ongoing costs as they work to bring live theatre back to West Michigan. With the support of the community, they have raised $50,000 to date. This is a great start, but there is more work to be done. The Circle Summer Fundraising Concert is just one great way to support local theatre right here in Grand Rapids. So, grab your picnic blankets and beach chairs and join Circle Theatre on the lawn for a night of toe-tapping entertainment. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go directly to supporting Circle Theatre programming.

KJ Catering will also be offering great picnic options as add-ons to your ticket purchase! Each Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Picnic Basket is $30 and includes 3 courses, each course is enough food for two people. Patrons can choose from charcuterie boards; fruit, veggies, and hummus; or beef brisket dip with pretzel bites for Course One. Course Two options include one beef and one chicken kabob, two pulled pork sliders on a pretzel bun, an italian sandwich on focaccia bread, or jambalaya. Lastly, Course Three options include brownie bites or a yogurt parfait! Outside beverages are welcome and public restrooms will be available.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this past year with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left Circle Theatre with a renewed commitment to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2021 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org