Circle Theatre Announces 2022 Season

Circle Theatre, Grand Rapids' go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, has announced their 70th Main Stage and Concert Series season. Upcoming 2021 Main Stage productions include the musical RENT; comedy The Play That Goes Wrong; musical The Music Man; play On Golden Pond; sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors; and Circle Theatre will also be welcoming back their family-friendly Magic Circle production.

Circle's unique and diverse Summer Concert Series performances include Get Ready: The Music of Motown, Divine Divas: Iconic Women of Pop, Soul Groove: The Hits of Soul and R&B, Under Pressure: The Music of Queen and David Bowie, along with a variety of Pop-Up Concerts. All performances will be held at Circle Theatre, located at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

The 2022 Circle Theatre season will kick off with their annual Season Kick Off party Nobody Does It Better: The Music of James Bond, April 15 and 7pm. Kick off Circle's 2022 season in style - Bond style! Nobody Does It Better, is a one-night fundraiser soiree to support the on-going commitment Circle Theatre has to enriching, educating, and entertaining West Michigan through exceptional performing arts. Enjoy drinks, food, and a night of music featuring the iconic songs made famous by the James Bond films. This highly anticipated night of entertainment brings together theatre enthusiasts, accomplished performers, and visionary supporters to make a lasting impact on the performing arts.

The main stage season will continue with:

Rent

May 5-7 | 11-15 | 18-21

Production Team: Director/Vocal Director, Marcus Jordan; Director/Choreographer, Ellie Frances; Music Director, Debra Perry

Rent, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Jonathan Larson, follows a year in the lives of a group of friends, artists, and musicians, as they explore love, happiness, and the struggle to survive. Set in the East Village of New York City during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Rent, Winner of a Tony Award for Best Musical, will have audiences learning to live for today.

The Play That Goes Wrong

June 2-4 | 8-12 | 15-18

Production Team: Director, Tom Kaechele

Welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor. Things get quickly out of hand in this hilarious, whodunit farce. From an unconscious leading lady to a corpse that can't play dead and actors who trip over everything including their lines - this 2015 Laurence Olivier Award winner for Best New Comedy will have audiences laughing all the way to the final curtain call.

The Music Man

July 14-16 | 20-24 | 27-30

Production Team: Director, Will Gearring; Choreographer, Torrey Thomas; Music Directors, Vanessa Allen & Debra Perry

Six-time, Tony Award-winning, family-friendly, musical comedy, The Music Man, follows the story of fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the folks of River City, Iowa with promises of organizing a local band. Everything is going according to plan until Hill falls for Marian, the local librarian, and finds himself changed for the better.

On Golden Pond

August 11-13 | 17-21 | 24-27

Production Team: Director, Carrie McNulty

Ethel and Norman Thayer have spent forty-eight summers on Golden Pond, relaxing in its calm beauty, that is until a visit by their daughter and her fiancé leaves them with a teenage boy this summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" they longed for and lessons on modern teenage life are quickly learned. On Golden Pond, a simplistic and beautiful love story, reminds us that time is short, but the years have been good and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits.

Little Shop of Horrors

September 8-10 | 14-18 | 21-24

Production Team: Director/Vocal Director, Marcus Jordan; Director/Choreographer, Ellie Frances; Music Director,Brendan Vincent

One night meek floral assistant Seymour stumbles upon a new breed of plant that he names "Audrey II." He soon discovers this foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore - named after his coworker crush - is out of this world, hungry for blood, and intent on world domination! For over 30 years this deviously delicious sci-fi musical has devoured the hearts of audiences world-wide.

The Circle Summer Concert Series includes:

Divine Divas: Iconic Women of Pop

May 16 | July 25 | September 19

Production Team: Director, Brandon Harris

Dance your night away with the iconic and influential women who defined music, style, and what it means to be a strong woman. Featuring the rousing music of Beyonce, Cher, Bette Midler, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, and more!

Get Ready: The Music of Motown

May 9 | July 18 | September 12

Production Team: Director, Darius Colquitt

From the 1960s to today, Motown has shaped musicians and communities for generations. Songs from Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and more will have you "Dancing in the Streets" and discovering the sound that changed America.

Soul Groove: The Hits of Soul & R&B

June 6 | August 15

Production Team: Director, Lisa Knight

Your hips will start swaying when you get the urge to dance - it's time to groove. Soul Groove brings you a night of dynamic music from R&B and Soul artists like Tina Turner, Alicia Keys, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, Prince, Luther Vandross and others!

Under Pressure: The Music of Queen & David Bowie

June 13 | August 22

Production Team: Director/Music Director - Scott Patrick Bell

The 70s-80s were a wonder that brought us more than just big hair, spandex, and neon windbreakers - it brought us the rock & roll poetry of Queen and David Bowie. Art and Music collide on this night with hits like, Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, Somebody to Love, Rebel Rebel, Let's Dance, Changes, Space Oddity, and the iconic collaboration Under Pressure.

Circle Theatre brings back and re-envisions their beloved family program, Magic Circle, June 28-30, under the direction of Emily Diener. Traditionally this annual family show features classic children's productions. In 2022 Magic Circle will bring storytelling to children's fingertips, taking character drawings from patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and creating one-of-kind productions based on their drawings. Magic Circle is where imagination takes stage. This new family production is proudly sponsored by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2022 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.