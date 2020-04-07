Chamber Music Society of Detroit Launches CAMERAMUSIC, Live Webcast Series

In response to the virus epidemic that has led to the cancellation of several if its spring concerts, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit has launched a series of free live-streamed concerts called CameraMusic.

The next CameraMusic concert features renowned pianist Marc-André Hamelin on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:00 PM. CMDetroit is co-presenting the webcast with two other major presenters, New York's 92nd Street Y and the University of Chicago Presents. Mr. Hamelin's program includes music by C.P.E. Bach, Enescu, Faure, Scriabin, Liszt and Debussy. The concert will be streamed from his home and available for viewing by linking through CMDetroit's website, www.cmsdetroit.org.

"A performer of near-superhuman technical prowess" (The New York Times), pianist Marc André Hamelin is known worldwide for his unrivaled blend of consummate musicianship and brilliant technique in the great works of the established repertoire, as well as for his intrepid exploration of the rarities of the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries in concert and on disc. Born in Montreal, Mr. Hamelin is the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the German Record Critics' Association and has received seven Juno Awards and eleven GRAMMY nominations. His appearances this season have included Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, the Alte Oper Frankfurt, the Moscow State Philharmonic and the Heidelberg Festival, among many other engagements.

"Musica da camera" (translated as "chamber music" from the Italian) takes on a new meaning during the COVID-19 crisis, as musicians everywhere find themselves isolated and unable to perform for live audiences. CameraMusic is the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's answer to this, inviting artists to perform live on camera over the internet from wherever they are. All artists performing on CameraMusic are being compensated for their work.

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit began live webcasting in mid-March and has streamed three concerts, the first featuring the Vera Quartet with pianist Meng-Chieh Liu (streamed live from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia following the ensemble's cancellation of its Detroit concerts in March); the second featuring Third Coast Percussion, also co-presented by the 92nd Street Y and University of Chicago Presents, and the third a self-produced webcast featuring cellist Felix Umansky and violinist Amy Schroeder, live from their living room in Peekskill, New York.

More webcasts are being planned; updates will be announced on the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's website, www.cmsdetroit.org/cameramusic.

Webcast Concert Details:

Tuesday, April 14, 8:00 PM. "Doors open" at 7:30 PM.

Link through www.cmsdetroit.org

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

C.P.E. BACH: Rondo in C Minor, Wq. 59/4

ENESCU: Choral and Carillon Nocturne, Op. 18, Nos. 6 and 7

FAURÉ: Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major, Op. 63

SCRIABIN: Fantasie in B Minor, Op. 28

LISZT: Bénédiction de Dieu dans la solitude

DEBUSSY: selections from Préludes, Book 2





