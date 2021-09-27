Chamber Music Society Of Detroit Presents Series Debuts Of Escher String Quartet & Terrence Wilson

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents the series debuts by the Escher String Quartet and pianist Terrence Wilson on Saturday, October 16 at Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills. The centerpiece of the program is Brahms' Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34, the composer's only piano quintet and one of the most beloved works of the chamber music repertoire. Rounding out the program is George Walker's Lyric for Strings and Dvořák's String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat major.

Single tickets for the live concert, which range in price from $12.50 to $65, and digital tickets priced at $10, are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.cmdetroit.org.

Ticket buyers can still purchase subscriptions for the seven remaining Signature Series concerts, as well as for the CMSD's new digital series on its CameraMusic platform. Series prices range from $140 to $364 for adults, $112 to $336 for seniors and half price for students; digital series tickets are $55 for all remaining concerts.

The Escher String Quartet has received acclaim for its expressive, nuanced performances that combine textural clarity with a rich, blended sound. In its hometown of New York, the ensemble serves as Season Artists of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Within months of its inception in 2005, the ensemble came to the attention of key musical figures worldwide. Championed by the Emerson Quartet, the Escher Quartet was invited by both Pinchas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman to be Quartet in Residence at each artist's summer festival. The quartet has gone on to collaborate with such major artists as Leon Fleischer, Lynn Harrell, Cho Liang Lin and Joshua Bell as well as jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman, legendary Latin artist Paquito D'Rivera and Grammy award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux. In 2013, the quartet became one of the few chamber ensembles to be awarded the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant.

The Escher Quartet has recently performed at Alice Tully Hall in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Chamber Music San Francisco, and the Ravinia, Caramoor and Music@Menlo festivals, as well as at major festivals and venues abroad. In Autumn 2016, the quartet released its third and final volume of the complete Mendelssohn Quartets on the BIS label to widespread critical acclaim. The quartet has also recorded the complete Zemlinsky String Quartets to accolades, including five stars in the Guardian with "Classical CD of the Year."

Acclaimed by the Baltimore Sun as "one of the biggest pianistic talents to have emerged in this country in the last 25 years" pianist Terrence Wilson has appeared as soloist with the Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, National, San Francisco, St. Louis, Cleveland, Minnesota, and Philadelphia Orchestras, among others. Festival appearances include Blossom, Tanglewood, Wolf Trap, and a 2015 appearance with the Grant Park Symphony Orchestra on July 4 before an audience of over fifteen thousand. An active recitalist, Terrence Wilson made his New York recital debut at the 92nd Street Y, his Washington, DC recital debut at the Kennedy Center, and has concertized at other major venues across the U.S. and abroad. He is also an avid chamber musician and has performed regularly with the Ritz Chamber Players.

Please note that the Chamber Music Society of Detroit will adhere to all state, federal and venue COVID-related policies in effect. For details on the most up to date policies, please visit www.cmdetroit.org.