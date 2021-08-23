Chamber Music Society Of Detroit 2021-22 Season Opens September 11

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit announces its 2021-22 / 78th season of live concerts commencing Saturday, September 11 with pianist Emanuel Ax opening the Signature Series at Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills. Mr. Ax will perform an all-Chopin program, including the composer's Sonata in B minor and the Polonaise-Fantasie.

The eight-concert Signature series runs till May and features violinist Midori, the Juilliard String Quartet, the Escher Quartet with pianist Terrence Wilson, clarinetist Anthony McGill in recital with pianist Gloria Chien, the Aeolus Quartet with two Michigan-based artists, soprano Caitlin Lynch and pianist Tian Tian, the Annual Holiday Baroque concert featuring the Four Nations Ensemble performing Vivaldi's Four Seasons, and Imani Winds, whose program will include the world premiere of a ground-breaking new work by Jeff Scott.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale. To purchase a new subscription or single tickets, call 313-335-3300 or visit www.cmsdetroit.org. Returning subscribers can renew by mail or by phone. Subscription prices remain the same as they were in 2020-2021.

New this year, the CMSD plans to stream all concerts on its CameraMusic platform. The digital performances will remain available for ten days following each live concert. Signature Series subscribers will have access to the digital performances at no additional charge, so they will never have to miss a concert if they are unable to attend in person. Digital subscriptions, which include all twelve 2021-22 concerts, may be purchased for the modest price of $60. Tickets to individual digital concerts are also available on the CMSD web site or by phone.

In addition to the Signature Series, the CMSD will present concerts at the Flagstar Strand Theatre in Pontiac, at Christ Church Grosse Pointe, and at Schaver Music Recital Hall on the WSU campus in Detroit. Artists for these concerts include the Harlem and Catalyst Quartets, pianists Stewart Goodyear and Michelle Cann, and Detroit Symphony Orchestra Acting Concertmaster Kim Kaloyanides Kennedy in recital. Packages and single tickets for these concerts are also now on sale. Details of programming for all concerts are listed below; for more information, please visit www.cmsdetroit.org.

Please note that the Chamber Music Society of Detroit will adhere to all state, federal and venue COVID-related policies in effect. Masks will be required at most venues until further notice. In addition, patrons will be asked if they are vaccinated and if they are not, special seating policies are in effect for some venues.

Subscriptions, packages, single tickets and digital subscriptions are available now by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at CMSDetroit.org.