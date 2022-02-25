Cast Announced For TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING At The Sauk

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, has announced the cast of their upcoming immersive comedy Tony N' Tina's Wedding. This production was less than two weeks from opening when the pandemic shut it down in March 2020. Performances are scheduled for March 24-27 and 31-April 3 at Johnny T's Bistro in Hillsdale.

"We are very lucky that most of our original cast and crew have remained together over the past two years," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird, who is directing the production. "Our original team members plus some new blood are going to make the show worth the two year wait."



One of the longest running shows in Off-Broadway history, Tony N' Tina's Wedding gives new meaning to the phrase "And now for something completely different!" Audience members are the guests at the nuptial celebration of Anthony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. Following the church service is a reception where the audience joins the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, wedding cake and dancing. This production contains strong language, simulated drug use and adult themes.



The cast is led by Josh Lightner as Tony, Allison Cleveland as Tina, Levi Socha as best man Barry, Shannon Chen as maid of honor Connie, Dylan Collier as usher Dominic, Mandee Howard as bridesmaid Donna, Tyson Duff as Tony's little brother Johnny, Tiffany Thatcher as bridesmaid Marina, Summer Housler as Tina's mother Josephina, Mike Sutton as Tina's Uncle Luigi, Andy Anderson as Tina's brother Joey, Savannah Bruton as Sister Albert Maria, Timothy Brayman as Tony's father Tony Sr., Travis Blatchley as Father Mark and Sandi Miller as Tony's grandmother. The cast also includes Denise McCosh as Madeline, Kaleb Matthews as Michael, Aaron Guest as Vinnie and Roene Trevisan as Loretta. The live band consists of Isaiah Brown as Donny Dulce (vocals/bandleader), Gianna Green as Celeste (vocals), Andrea Ortell as Tammy (keyboard), Ty Ruppert as Rocco (bass) and Jacob Boswell as Carlo (percussion).

The production is directed by Trinity Bird with stage management by Kirby Thigpen. The production team consists of Meaghan Bryant (costume design) and Bruce Crews (sound design). Production facilities, the meal and decorations are being provided by Johnny T's Bistro.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 24-26, March 31 and April 1, 2 with 3 p.m. matinees on March 27 and April 3. All performances take place at Johnny T's Bistro, 171 E. South St., Hillsdale, Mich. All tickets are $30 and includes dinner, cake and beverages. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.

Tony N' Tina's Wedding is sponsored by County National Bank with support from Johnny T's Bistro. The Sauk's 2022 season sponsor is Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is Radio Hillsdale WCSR 92.1 FM/The Dale 99.5 FM.