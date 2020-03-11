COVID-19 Update On Large Events At The University Of Michigan

The University of Michigan has released a statement regarding upcoming School of Music, Theatre & Dance University Productions: DIE FLEDERMAUS, A BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY, MY ONE AND ONLY, or the MUSICAL THEATRE SENIOR SHOWCASE. Read the statement below:

"This afternoon, President Mark Schlissel released a statement regarding the University of Michigan's measures preventing the spread of COVID-19. In addition to cancelling classes for the rest of this week (and asking that all additional classes be delivered remotely), the President has cancelled all on-campus events that would convene 100 people or more from Thursday, March 12 until at least April 21.

At this time, the School of Music, Theatre & Dance is evaluating the situation and will make department-specific recommendations within the next 24-48 hours. We will contact you then to let you know what the next steps will be.

We know this is a stressful and overwhelming time of uncertainty, and we are doing everything possible to ensure a healthy, safe community.

Thank you for your understanding.

Sarah Erlewine

Marketing & Communications Director, University Productions

School of Music, Theatre & Dance"





