CMSDetroit's Beethoven 250th Anniversary Celebration Continues with Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit's Beethoven 250th Anniversary Celebration brings together two of the world's most celebrated young artists, cellist Alisa Weilerstein in her CMSD debut and pianist Inon Barnatan, for a performance of all five of Beethoven's Sonatas for Cello and Piano. The concert takes place Saturday, March 28, 8 PM at Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills. Tickets priced at $26 - $66 for adults, $13 - $33 for students and $21 - $61 for seniors may be purchased by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.CMSDetroit.org.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan, long-time duo partners, have forged an extraordinarily sympathetic collaboration that transcends the traditional roles of soloist and accompanist and instead features a partnership of two equals in keen musical dialogue, prompting one critic to describe them as playing "with a dazzling technique and a level of communication and expression so clear that they can practically finish each other's phrases." (Boston Classical Review).

In awarding Alisa Weilerstein a 2011 Fellowship, the MacArthur Foundation described her as "a young cellist whose emotionally resonant performances of both traditional and contemporary music have earned her international recognition ... Weilerstein is a consummate performer, combining technical precision with impassioned musicianship." In 2018-19, Weilerstein enters her second season as Artistic Partner with Norway's Trondheim Soloists and tours twice with them across Europe. She also appears as soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Tokyo's NHK Symphony, Zurich's Tonhalle Orchestra, and the London and Detroit Symphony Orchestras, among others, and gives recitals in major venues on both sides of the Atlantic. Weilerstein's career milestones include a highly praised performance of Elgar's Cello Concerto with the Berlin Philharmonic and Daniel Barenboim in Oxford, England, and a performance at the White House for President and Mrs. Obama.

One of the most admired pianists of his generation, Inon Barnatan is celebrated for his poetic sensibility, musical intelligence, and consummate artistry. He is the recipient of both a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant and Lincoln Center's 2015 Martin E. Segal Award, which recognizes "young artists of exceptional accomplishment." In 2019 he became the new Music Director of the La Jolla Music Society Summerfest.

A regular soloist with many of the world's foremost orchestras, the Israeli pianist recently completed a three-year appointment as the inaugural Artist-in-Association of the New York Philharmonic. He has appeared as soloist with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic, the Chicago, Baltimore, and Seattle Symphonies, the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and the London and Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestras, among others. An avid recitalist and chamber music performer, he has appeared at New York's 92nd Street Y, London's Wigmore Hall, Carnegie Hall and with the Chamber Music Society of Lindon Center, in addition to tours and recordings with Alisa Weilerstein.

Concert Details

Saturday, March 28, 2020, 8:00 PM

Seligman Performing Arts Center

22305 W. 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI

Alisa Weilerstein, Cello

Inon Barnatan, Piano

Program:

All Beethoven

Cello Sonata No. 1 in F Major, Op. 5 No. 1

Cello Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 5 No. 2

Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69

Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1

Cello Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102, No. 2

Tickets at 313-335-3300 or www.cmsdetroit.org





