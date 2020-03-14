CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cancelled in Grand Rapids

Due to the growing concern over COVID-19, all remaining performances of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY from March 13 - 15, 2020 are postponed.

Ticket holders are asked to hold on to tickets as Broadway Grand Rapids works to bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory back to Grand Rapids. Ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible with the status of the event.

Performances of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE are expected to go on as scheduled at the end of May. Should anything change, information will be sent to all impacted ticket holders.

For more information, visit www.broadwaygrandrapids.com





