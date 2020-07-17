Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Article Pixel Jul. 17, 2020  
Broadway in Detroit Schedules SUMMER, AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEAUTIFUL, FROZEN and More for 2021

Press and Guide has reported that Broadway in Detroit is planning for a January reopening of shows, scheduling SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations and more for 2021.

"SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical," will now run January 12 to 24 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit.

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" will run January 27 to Feb. 7, at the Detroit Opera House.

"Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," will run May 4 to 9.

"The Band's Visit" will run June 9 to 20, both at the Fisher Theater.

"Disney's FROZEN" will run Sept. 8 to 19, 2021, at the Detroit Opera House.

"The Cher Show" will not be rescheduled, but will be replaced by "An Officer and A Gentleman,", dates not yet announced.

For more information, call Broadway In Detroit at 313-872-1000 or go to BroadwayinDetroit.com.



