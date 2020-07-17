Broadway in Detroit Schedules SUMMER, AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEAUTIFUL, FROZEN and More for 2021

Press and Guide has reported that Broadway in Detroit is planning for a January reopening of shows, scheduling SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations and more for 2021.

"SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical," will now run January 12 to 24 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit.

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" will run January 27 to Feb. 7, at the Detroit Opera House.

"Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," will run May 4 to 9.

"The Band's Visit" will run June 9 to 20, both at the Fisher Theater.

"Disney's FROZEN" will run Sept. 8 to 19, 2021, at the Detroit Opera House.

"The Cher Show" will not be rescheduled, but will be replaced by "An Officer and A Gentleman,", dates not yet announced.

For more information, call Broadway In Detroit at 313-872-1000 or go to BroadwayinDetroit.com.

