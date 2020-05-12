Broadway In Detroit Reschedules AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEAUTIFUL, THE BAND'S VISIT and More

Broadway In Detroit announced today that it has rescheduled the local engagements of touring productions that were slated to appear during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The Detroit engagements of these shows are now scheduled as follows:

· SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical originally scheduled for June 9-21, 2020 will now appear at the Fisher Theatre, January 12-24, 2021.

· Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations originally scheduled for July 29 - August 9, 2020 will now appear at the Detroit Opera House, January 27 -

February 7, 2021.

· Beautiful - The Carole King Musical originally scheduled for May 5-17, 2020 will now appear at the Fisher Theatre, May 4-9, 2021.

· The Band's Visit originally scheduled for October 28 - November 8, 2020 will now appear at the Fisher Theatre, June 9-20, 2021.

· Disney's FROZEN originally scheduled for August 18 - September 6, 2020 will now appear at the Detroit Opera House, September 8-19, 2021.

Additionally, The Cher Show, originally scheduled for December 8-20, 2020, will not come to the Fisher Theatre as part of the 2020-21 Broadway in Detroit season. The show has postponed its national tour with new dates to be announced.

The Cher Show will be replaced on the Broadway In Detroit subscription package with the all-new production of An Officer & A Gentleman based on the hit film with dates to be announced.

Guests with tickets to Summer and Beautiful can find detailed information on their postponed performances online at www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Broadway in Detroit & The Broadway League, along with its partners, are closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and we will provide additional updates as needed. We are following the lead of local, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended and mandated by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theatres and offices. The safety and security of theatregoers and employees is top priority.

For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.





