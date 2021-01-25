Broadway In Detroit Announces New Season Including PRETTY WOMAN, HADESTOWN, and More

Broadway In Detroit's 59th season will begin in the summer of 2021 and feature six award-winning and magnificent Broadway productions.

This newly announced line-up will bring Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations to Detroit's Fisher Theatre and will feature the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown. The season will also include the Pulitzer Prize finalist play What The Constitution Means To Me and the Detroit premieres of Disney's Frozen and Pretty Woman: The Musical, as well as the all new Broadway tour of Hairspray. Today's line-up of shows replaces the 2020-21 season announced in May, 2020.

Broadway In Detroit subscriptions for the 2020-21 season have been automatically moved to the new 2021 Season. Subscribers' Ticketmaster Accounts will be updated with performance dates, times and seat locations when detailed show information is announced.

Season Subscriptions are currently available starting at $319 for all six shows. Broadway In Detroit subscribers receive the same seat (or the equivalent when productions are not at the Fisher Theatre) for all six shows as well as additional VIP privileges including ticket exchanges, priority pre-sales for season extras, discounts and more. Season Subscription information is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season.

Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.

"Since March of 2020 the Broadway industry has experienced a situation we have never seen or anticipated. We are continuing to work with the agents and producers of Broadway shows to bring the best performances and talent to Detroit. Today we have announced the shows we are offering our Season Subscribers. We hold the deepest appreciation for their loyalty and look forward to the day when we reopen and welcome them and all of our fans back to the live Broadway experience." States Alan Lichtenstein, Broadway In Detroit Executive Director.

In addition to the live performance schedule, Broadway In Detroit will continue to present its fans opportunities to experience streaming programing from Broadway producers and artists. When fans purchase streaming passes and merchandise through broadwayindetroit.com, their purchase supports Broadway In Detroit and The Fisher Theatre while this intermission continues.

Information on Broadway In Detroit's streaming productions as well as the latest Broadway In Detroit news and updates are available online at broadwayindetroit.com.

For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.