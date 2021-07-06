Bonnie Milligan, Emily Padgett and Josh Young Will Star in SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Flint Repertory Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre will present a concert of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD by Jason Robert Brown starring Broadway's Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Emily Padgett (Side Show, Bright Star), Cory Shorter and Tony Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar). The outdoor concert is directed by Bill Fennelly (Frankenstein), choreographed by Valerie Salgado, with music direction by Brian Buckner.

Performances are Friday, July 23, Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25.

Tickets are now on sale.

With a soaring, vibrant score that blends pop, gospel and jazz, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise. Jason Robert Brown's stunning song cycle examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. The concert will be performed on an outdoor stage on Flint Repertory Theatre's lawn.

"We're so excited to have some of Broadway's brightest talent on board for this concert," says producing artistic director Michael Lluberes. "This is a show that really speaks to the moment we're in now while looking to the future. This thrilling outdoor experience under the stars is the perfect way to invite people back to the theatre."

The concert is part of the Rep's reimagined summer season FLINT REP OUTSIDE featuring exciting and ambitious programming outside of the box and the building.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD is directed by Bill Fennelly (Frankenstein), Choreographed by Valerie Salgado, Music Direction by Brian Buckner and features Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy, Costume Design by Kate Nelson and Sound Design by Matthew Tibbs.

Performances are: Friday, July 23 at 8:00pm, Saturday, July 24 at 8:00pm and Sunday, July 25 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors, $10 for veterans. Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount. Tickets can be purchased through The Whiting Ticket Center 810.237.7333 or www.FlintRep.org.