BWW Review: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at The Fox Theatre is Filled with Magic!

Cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, is here this weekend only for a limited engagement with three performances left - Saturday night and two shows on Sunday - at the Fox Theatre in Detroit as part of the Fox Theatre Series. With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic Cinderella combines the story's classic elements - glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn't let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams too.

This show has been remade twice for television. It first aired in 1957 with a young Julie Andrews in the title role, then again in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella. It wasn't until 2013 that this beloved story came to life on the Broadway stage where Laura Osnes was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance of Cinderella. The production earned a total of nine nominations that year including Best Revival of a Musical and William Ivey Long won for Best Costume Design of a Musical, which when you watch the show it is very apparent why the award was given to this production - the costumes are outstanding! There are the ensemble pieces that are continually changing throughout the show to make every scene seem alive and beautiful. Then there are the incredible main character costume pieces like Madame, Gabrielle, and Charlotte's (Cinderella's stepmother and stepsisters) gowns that are so ugly they are beautiful! Cinderella's ball gown is stunning, as it should be, but I found that I was shocked by how ethereal it was. It was a gorgeous dress that flowed when she moved and danced - absolutely stunning! Some costumes I wish I could discuss in greater detail, but it would ruin the magic of the show. That leads me into what I want to discuss next...

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is filled with magic. I have seen a lot of shows. Cinderella is a fairy tale that is near and dear to my heart therefore the story is nothing new to me, but I interviewed Sarah Smith earlier this week and she said, "there are even times when we get an audible reaction from the audience when certain things happen because they know the story so well and unless they know this version, they will be surprised." I was one of those audience members gasping when the magic happened. It was incredible! This is a so for all ages to enjoy because it's fun, beautiful, happy, and filled with wonder!

Want to hear more of my interview Sarah Smith who plays Madame on the Cinderella tour?

Take a look at some of the incredible moments from the show and try to catch it while it's here in Detroit to enjoy the magic for yourself:

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella runs for a limited engagement until Sunday, March 31st at the Fox Theatre in Detroit as part of the Fox Theatre Series. Tickets start at $34. Shows are Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 1:00pm and 6:30pm.

Connect with Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella on Twitter at @CinderellaBway, on Instagram at @cinderellabway, on Facebook at facebook.com/CinderellaTheMusical, and www.CinderellaOnBroadway.com.

Connect with 313 Presents on Twitter at @313Presents and on Facebook at facebook.com/313Presents. Connect with the Fox Theatre on Twitter at @FoxTheatreDet, on Instagram at @thefoxtheatredetroit, and on Facebook at facebook.com/FoxTheatreDetroit.





