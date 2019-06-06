BWW Preview: Sunday Fun Day at the TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY at the Maple Theater

Jun. 6, 2019  

The most sacred night of the year for the Broadway industry is upon us. The Tony Awards will air live at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9 on CBS with lovable Tony Award-winning host James Corden. Locally, fans are invited to the 4th Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Hills.

Guests can enjoy desserts, unlimited popcorn and non-alcoholic drinks for $15.00 per person. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. with the Tony Awards broadcast beginning at 8 p.m.

"There's no better place to watch the Tony's than in our luxurious theater and on the big screen," says Maple Theater co-owner Ruth Daniels. "Experiencing the show with other fans makes it a lot fun."

The Maple Theater has partnered again this year with Broadway in Detroit who will emcee the event with contests and giveaways for tickets, gift certificates and show-related prizes.

To purchase tickets, go online to www.themapletheater.com or stop by the box office. For more information, call the Maple Theater Manager at (248) 750-1030. The Maple Theater is located at 4135 W. Maple Road in Bloomfield Hills.

