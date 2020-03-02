BWW Interview: Jenia Head of NICK JR. LIVE! 'MOVE TO THE MUSIC' will be a Pawsome, Finntastic Party at The Fox Theatre!

Cast of Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music"

Hey Detroit! Are there any Nick Jr. fans out there? Get ready to sing, clap, dance, and move to the music with all your favorite Nick Jr. friends at the Fox Theatre in The Detroit District this Friday, March 6th through Sunday, March 8th! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music", an all-new, one-of-a-kind adventure. For the first time on stage together, this musical spectacular features characters from multiple Nick Jr. series, including Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment,) Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and Top Wing. BroadwayWorld Detroit had a special chance to speak with native Detroiter, Jenia Head, as she returns to Detroit to perform in the show as Molly from the Bubble Guppies.

A little bit about Jenia Head before we get into the interview. Jenia has appeared on stage and film. She has played Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors in Virginia, Sadie in Having Our Say in Illinois, Constance in Rock of Ages and many other staged productions. From TJ Maxx and Pure Michigan commercials, she received her first IMBD credit in a film entitled The Meaning of Hope directed by Bill Gaskins. Jenia sang the National Anthem at the ribbon cutting for the Little Caesars Arena and other large venues. She is incredibly excited to appear in Nick Jr Live! "Move to the Music" as Molly from Bubble Guppies and can't wait to sing her favorite songs! Now onto the interview to hear all about her excitement for the show...

Jenia Head

BroadwayWorld Detroit: How do you describe Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music"?

Jenia Head: It's an adventure-filled Nick Jr. party! Friends from Paw Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Top Wing, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine and many more join together and put on an interactive show!

Can you describe your character of Molly from Bubble Guppies for our readers?

Molly is a natural born, kind-hearted leader with swimsational star power!

What is the best part of playing Molly?

The fact that she's such a rockstar and such a great friend!

A fan of the show, Maddie DeStefanis, would like to know if you got a bubble puppy in real life, what would you name and why?

Hi Maddie! Awesome question! If I had a Bubble Puppy of my own, the name I would settle on would be Bubbles because of how cute it sounds!

Do you have a favorite line in the show every night?

My favorite line from the show is "If you've got a song to sing, you should sing it. If it comes from you, we're all going to love it." It warms my heart every time.

Can you share a special moment that has happened during the show for you?

It was actually while I was still in the rehearsal process and I got the opportunity to watch the previous cast perform the show in Toronto. I was sitting towards the back where everyone would enter. A family entered after the show had started and behind me I heard an eruption of absolute cuteness and joy! A kid just couldn't contain his excitement and it was absolutely adorable!

Describe the show in five words.

Adventure! Pawsome! Finntastic! Party! Friendship!

What is it like for you as a Detroit native performer to come back and perform on the Fox Theatre stage?

Feels like home. It's not my first time performing on the Fox stage so I can't wait to bring Nick Jr. Live! to my world!

Why should Detroit audience bring their children to see this special show?

To create life long memories and to have fun! It's one thing watching your favorite characters on your iPads or TV, it's another thing to join the fun and see your favorite Nick Jr. friends live on stage!

Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music" runs March 6th through March 8th at the Fox Theatre in The Detroit District. Tickets starting at $24 are on sale now and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, www.nickjrlive.com, Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of Nick Jr. Live! V.I.P. Experiences are available, starting at $114. The experience features premium show seating, a souvenir item, after-show Meet & Greet with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol, exclusive Blaze and the Monster Machines photo opportunity, and more!

Connect with Nick Jr. Live! on Twitter at @nickjrlive, on Instagram at @nickjrlive, on Facebook at facebook.com/nickjrlive, and www.nickjrlive.com. #nickjrlive

Connect with The Fox Theatre on Twitter at @FoxTheatreDet, on Instagram at @thefoxtheatredetroit, and on Facebook at facebook.com/FoxTheatreDetroit. #TheFox

Connect with 313 Presents on Twitter at @313Presents and on Facebook at facebook.com/313Presents.





