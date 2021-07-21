BWW Interview: Circle Theatre Re-Envisions CABARET

The 12-time Tony Award winning musical Cabaret is currently taking the stage at Circle Theatre in Grand Rapids, under the direction of Will Gearring the newly reimagined staging runs through July 31. BroadwayWorld caught up with Gearring and actress Jaelyn Raiford who takes on the role of Sally Bowles to learn more about the show.

Why this show? What drew you to it?

Jaelyn: Cabaret was a show I remember seeing done at my university (GVSU) a few years back. I remember it because it was such a peculiar show with a very strong message. I was particularly drawn into the idea of auditioning the day that Circle posted the poster for their production on instagram. Their representation of Sally looked exactly like me, it was unexpected and it was so encouraging.

Will: Cabaret is a good story that shows us this interesting microcosm of a progressive Berlin during the rise of an oppressive regime. Although the characters interact and grow with one another it's not until the world changes that we get to really see their true selves.

How is this production different from what audiences might normally expect from Cabaret?

Jaelyn: Well for one thing, Cliff and Sally (and even the MC) aren't going to look like your stereotypical expectation. Historically, it gives some aspects of the show a different take, based on social dynamics alone. For my character personally I was given the instruction to base my character off of amazing performers such as Josephine Baker and Valida Snow. There have been elements in costume, hair and makeup to reflect those women as well. I think it is important to see people of color take on iconic roles because it can be very empowering to aspiring artists like myself.

Will: We wanted to show the influence of the Harlem Renaissance on European nightclub performances, so we put our own style on it that brings some of that jazzy, big band, Cotton Club dancing feel to it. This production is lit from Torrey Thomas' choreography to Venessa Allen and Deb Perry's wonderful music direction.

What has been the most rewarding part of the process?

Jaelyn: I have never felt more confident in a callback as I did for Cabaret. I'm sure the exhilaration of being in a live callback for the first time in a year had a lot to do with it; but knowing that the production team was looking for an actor with my background to play a character that typically wouldn't look like me gave a sense of urgency I had never had before. Sally Bowels is a very complex character to pull together and to have her as my first female lead in a classic work is such an honor. I don't think I will ever be able to let go of how advancing this show was for me as an actor.

Will: It's always amazing to have a great cast and crew that takes your ideas and expands on them. There are so many things, big and small, throughout the show that I didn't come up with. The cast added emotion to the scene that I hadn't thought of, or the crew set the mood with lights and music. I try to create as much of a complete skeleton of the show as possible before rehearsals start, but everyone on the team adds the muscles, the tendons, and the soul to the production. That brings me so much joy and pride.

What's an unexpected hurdle you've had to overcome in the process?

Jaelyn: Learning how to fully prepare for an audience. I have worked on many scenes and songs for classes, auditions, and showcases. But, until now, I have yet to have an opportunity that comes with a track as big as Sally's. Being in the ensemble we get our scores and our choreography and we drill them to perfection, but that isn't always possible as a leading character because you have a wider area of the show to cover. I really had to nail myself down and make a system just to make sure I covered every portion of my script well enough to give a performance I could be proud of.

Will: If I were to really think about it, probably the biggest hurdle would be the logistics of bringing everyone together and being as efficient as possible. You make a schedule ahead of time and it looks great, but then when you bring everyone's lives into the process things change and you have to adapt to it. It's definitely part of the process of community theatre, but it somehow always manages to catch me off guard.

What is your favorite part of the production? What should audiences be getting excited about?

Jaelyn: There are a lot of glimmering moments in this production that I am absolutely amazed by time and time again. My favorite element would have to be the dance numbers, and funnily enough I'm not even in my favorite one. "Money" is probably my top song, simply because the cast looks amazing and like they are having so much fun. A lot of practice has gone into making sure these numbers are clean and well presented, Mr Torrey and Mieke put some great work into the choreography and we do our best to reflect that.

Will: I love the feeling at the end of Act 1. It is at the perfect intersection of seeing a phenomenal performance and unsettling realization of what will come in Act 2.

