BWW Interview: Broadway's Bonnie Milligan & Bill Fennelly Talk About SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Flint Repertory Theatre!

This weekend, Flint Repertory Theatre is presenting Songs for a New World by Jason Robert Brown starring Broadway's Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Emily Padgett (Side Show, Bright Star), Cory Shorter, and Tony Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar). The concert is taking place Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24th at an outdoor stage on Flint Repertory Theatre's lawn. The concert is a blend of pop, gospel, and jazz and will transport audiences from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of Fifith Avenue high-rise. It will be directed by Bill Fennelly (Frankenstein). When asked to describe the vision for the show in five words, Fennelly said, "Post-Pandemic Celebratory Jam Session." BroadwayWorld Detroit had a chance to speak with Bill Fennelly and Bonnie Milligan about the show and the importance of live theatre.

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

Bill Fennelly: I have worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, and recently I have started to branch out into television. I was the Director for the creation of the new musical Fly By Night that I directed its award-winning world premiere at TheatreWorks in Palo Alto and its subsequent production at Dallas Theatre Center. I was the Director of the new musical Frankenstein Off-Broadway. I was the Associate Director for The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm on Broadway. I was the original First Assistant Director on the creation of Jersey Boys and served as the Resident Director for the national tour of The Lion King. I spent four seasons as a Staff Director for New York City Opera at Lincoln Center. I served as the Associate Producing Artistic Director for The Acting Company and as an Assistant Artistic Director for Cirque du Soleil. Recent projects include directing the world premiere actor-musician You're A Good Man Charlie Brown (conceived by Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina of The Skivvies) at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park which is aiming for an Off-Broadway production later this year and stage directing Michael Smerconish's one-man show The Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking which aired internationally on CNN. I have a bachelor's in Musical Theatre from the Hartt School and an MFA in Directing from UCSD. I am currently an Associate Professor at Drexel University.

Bonnie Milligan: Well, I'm originally from the Midwest. I was born in Central Illinois and then moved to Ohio when I was 16. Also, my Dad lived in the Detroit area, so I have spent a lot of time in Michigan throughout the years. I grew up singing in church, found my way to theatre when I was 10 in the school Christmas play, which, of course, gave me the acting bug for life. After college, I moved to New York City and worked off-off Broadway, then off Broadway, to a national Broadway tour, and eventually made my Broadway debut in the musical, Head Over Heels in 2018 for which I won a Theatre World Award.

Have you performed in Michigan before?

Bonnie Milligan

Milligan: I was on the Kinky Boots First National Tour. We played the Fisher Theatre in January of 2015.

Are you enjoying your time here in between rehearsals?

Milligan: Yes, thank you. I'm having a lovely time.

If you had to describe Songs for a New World to both theatre aficionados and novices alike in your own words, what would you say?

Fennelly: It is a contemporary musical theatre soul-filled song cycle that introduces us to people who are exploring uncharted territory on the verge of making life-altering decisions at the threshold of a new world.

How does it feel to be bringing theatre back through directing a show in a live setting after there was such a theatre hiatus from the pandemic?

Fennelly: Amazing! I am so grateful to be back in a rehearsal room in a theatre. So much has shifted in our world and field over the past year and a half. There has been, and continues to be, so much learning and unlearning. On the one hand, being back in the room feels very familiar. On the other hand, it feels like we are engaging in the process for the first time with new eyes. We have been called to come back to the work more mindfully with greater intentionality. We are working to create spaces where we will hopefully better see, hear, respect, and honor all of our collaborators. This is a very exciting time to be making theatre.

Bill Fennelly

What is the rehearsal process like amid safety precautions since the pandemic?

Fennelly: Everyone at Flint Rep and everyone involved with the production is vaccinated. This has allowed us to work together, knowing that we have protected ourselves while also protecting each other. We have a COVID protocols officer on the team to ensure all safety measures are followed and to answer all of our questions. I want to thank Actor's Equity, SDC, and Flint Rep for working together to help us to get back to work in as safe an environment as possible.

What is your favorite part of the show?

Fennelly: We actually just crafted this moment in rehearsal today. My favorite moment in the show is the penultimate moment of the final song right before we hear "A new world calls across the ocean" for the last time. The cast sings "We'll be..." and we have decided to take a breath before the cast sings their final word of the night which is "fine." It's a collective moment of suspension where, in the silence, we don't know what the next word will be, and then the collective choice of the word "fine" reminds us that we have all weathered a terrible period, but if we can take care of each other - if we can support each other; if we can choose to keep going - then brighter days are ahead.

What makes Flint Repertory Theatre's production of Songs for a New World special?

Fennelly: Intentionality. Flint Rep wanted to give this production to the people of Flint at this specific moment in time. That was precisely why I wanted to be a part of this project. Our whole team is endeavoring to give Flint an uplifting gift that will bring the community together as we all step through the threshold of our new world.

Why is theatre important to you?

Fennelly: I believe that theatre can change the world - for the better. Theatre is a seeing place and a hearing place. We have been so afraid to be near each other for so long. And as we reenter this new world, it is more important than ever to take the time to really hear and really see each other. I hope the audiences at Flint Rep will see themselves in these story songs. I hope this communal experience will feel celebratory and cathartic. And I hope this production will make people feel less isolated and more connected.

Milligan: Theatre is such an important tool for learning, growth, and healing. It can change lives, mindsets, and hearts. I think the pandemic really showed us all how much we need each other. How important and moving, sharing a space with other people can be. Live theatre is so special because, depending on the audience, it will be a brand-new experience every time. Each show is unique, because the people sharing the space, changes. There's nothing like it. I've missed it so.

And for Michigan?

Fennelly: I am so excited by the work at Flint Rep. Michael Lluberes and his team are doing incredible things. This is a theatre that wants to nurture new voices and build community. This is a theatre all Michiganders can be proud of!

Finally, why should Michiganders come see Songs for a New World?

Fennelly: You do not want to miss this amazing cast - Bonnie Milligan, Emily Padgett, Josh Young, and Cory Shorter - light up the night singing this astonishing Jason Robert Brown score. You seriously do not want to miss this.

Milligan: I don't think there's ever been a more relevant time for this show to be done. As we are emerging from the scary and uncertain time of the past year and a half, it's like we are on the brink of a new world. Many people lost so much, and we were all forced to look at everything in a new way, and it's about how we greet this new day. What has shifted in us? Where is our focus? The score of Songs for a New World is so beautiful, moving, funny, and exciting. I think anyone will have an amazing time and be so glad they came.

