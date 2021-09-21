BWW Feature: ĬMÁGEN 2021 - PARTICLE is a New Musical at Wharton Center's Pasant Theatre!

ĭmáGen is a collaboration between Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity and MSU College of Arts and Letters. In its eighth year, this unique program calls for new musical theatre works, selects one show for that year's program, and then produces a staged concert in three short weeks. This year, the musical chosen PARTICLE.

PARTICLE is a coming-of-age story that follows Cora, a 16-year-old who gets recruited onto a professional eSports team. She's always been her twin brother's gaming sidekick; he taught her everything he knows. Now, as the youngest member of a world-class team, she feels in over her head. When her brother gets sick, she wants to quit and go home, but he convinces her to stay -- and make her way to the championship.

The creative team includes direction by Autumn Reeser who portrayed socially awkward Taylor Townsend on the popular Fox drama series "The O.C." In addition to starring in 11 romantic comedies for Hallmark (and executive-producing her most recent film), she is also known for her roles as firecracker junior agent Lizzie Grant on HBO's "Entourage" and scientist Katie Andrew on ABC's "No Ordinary Family."

New York City-based writing team Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor wrote PARTICLE. Actor's Equity performer Gabe Violett is also joining the crew. Gabe moved to NYC to join the cast of Spring Awakening on Broadway. He also appeared on NBC's The Voice on Team Alicia.

ĭmáGen 2021 PARTICLE runs Friday, September 24th at 7pm and Sunday, Sunday 26that 2pm at the Wharton Center's Pasant Theatre in East Lansing. Tickets are $18.50 with student tickets available. For more information or tickets, visit www.whartoncenter.com.

Face masks are required in the building. Please see www.whartoncenter.com for all up to date protocols.

Connect with Wharton Center on Twitter @WhartonCenter, on Instagram @whartoncenter, and Facebook at facebook.com/wharton.center.