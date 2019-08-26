BONNIE & CLYDE Opens Next Month At St. Dunstan's Theatre

St. Dunstan's Theatre opens their season with the Tony-Nominated new musical, Bonnie & Clyde. In Depression-era Texas, a young waitress and aspiring actress, Bonnie Parker, falls in love with Clyde Barrow, a car-loving small-time crook who just wants to crawl out from under the crushing poverty he's known his whole life. Clyde and his brother Buck, in and out of jail for years, become known as "the Barrow Gang" as their crimes grow in notoriety. Bonnie joins up with them, and when their crimes escalate from robbery to murder, the two young lovers go on the run, make national headlines as they top the Public Enemies list.

While there are plenty of hold-ups and shootouts in this tale, the love story between Bonnie and Clyde is at the heart of this musical, set to gospel, blues and rockabilly. The ensemble numbers explain the circumstances that drove them to their criminal acts, and images from their real lives are projected onto the set.

This production is directed by Jeffery Nelson (Novi), and features newcomers Kayla Smith (Madison Heights) as Bonnie and Nour Sanif (Dearborn Heights) as Clyde. The cast also features some St. Dunstan's regulars, including Julie Noe (Birmingham) as Blanche Barrow, Andrew Catterall (Ferndale) as Buck Barrow, Andrea Kane (Bloomfield Hills) as Emma, Rob Grodin (Huntington Woods) as Henry, and Alan Binkow (Troy) as the Sheriff.

This show has a lot of talent working behind the scenes with Manda Walters serving as Assistant Director, Curtis Rowe as Music Director, Alan Binkow and Sarah Binkow as Producers, and Noah Graham as Stage Manager. The 1930s costumes are designed by Linda Watson and Kathy Shapero. On the technical side of things, Nick Frederick is designing Lights and Justin Figot is the sound engineer. Props are provided by Jennifer Crouch while Hair and Makeup will be provided by Anthony Marsalese of Antonino Salon and Spa in Birmingham.

St. Dunstan's will present Bonnie & Clyde on September 27,28,29 and October 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13. All shows begin at 8:00 p.m, except for the Sunday performances on the 29th, 6th, and 13th which begin at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 each for adults and $18 each for students and seniors. This show has an R rating and contains gunshots, violence, and adult language.

St. Dunstan's is located at 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

To order tickets, or for more information - including details on parking, and seating - visit www.StDunstansTheatre.com or call 1-844-DUNSTAN (1-844-386-7826).





