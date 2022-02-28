Avon Players Present RUN FOR YOUR WIFE in March

Comic collisions and merry misunderstandings will provide plenty of amusement for Metro Detroit audiences as Avon Players presents Run for Your Wife running March 18-April 2.

Run for Your Wife is a classic farce by Ray Cooney full of secrets ready to collapse, misunderstandings piling up, and plenty of uproarious twists. London cab driver John Smith (Luigi Murri) leads two lives, complete with different wives, Mary (Jenna Russell) and Barbara (Erica Gunaca). His irregular work schedule allows him to juggle them both without arousing suspicion. However, when he gets caught up in a mugging and wakes up in a hospital, he ends up with the wrong wife by his side. Now he must keep both of his lives from exploding as the police and his spouses ask increasingly uncomfortable questions.

Director Joy Oetjens was drawn to the play because of the pace of the humor. "Run for Your Wife is a laugh-a-minute comedy from start to finish. Within the first minutes of the show, John Smith's web of lies starts to unravel. Every attempt he makes to cover his tracks results in increasingly hilarious complications." Oetjens is thrilled to have a skilled group of actors bringing to life Cooney's madcap script: "The Avon cast is bursting with comedic talent. You don't want to miss this one."



Tickets for all shows are $21. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. Please consult the website for the most current COVID-19 precautions before your visit. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.