August Wilson's JITNEY Comes to Music Hall

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of Play, August Wilson's Jitney will appear at The Music Hall, in Detroit, November 12 - 16, 2019. Broadway In Detroit is presenting the show in partnership with The Detroit Public Theatre.

Set in the early 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last.

August Wilson's Jitney is directed by one of Wilson's foremost interpreters, Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The rest of the creative team includes David Gallo, Set Designer; Toni-Leslie James, Costume Designer; Jane Cox, Lighting Designer; Darron L. West and Charles Coes, Sound Designers; Bill Sims Jr., Composer; and, Thomas Schall, Fight Director.

Casting for the Detroit engagement of August Wilson's Jitney will feature Keith Randolph Smith as Doub; Harvy Blanks as Shealy; Ray Anthony Thomas as Turnbo; Anthony Chisholm as Fielding; Francois Battiste as Booster; Amari Cheatom as Youngblood and Brian D. Coats as Philmore.

The show was originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club. The Detroit engagement is being presented through a partnership between Broadway in Detroit and the Detroit Public Theatre.

"We are so thrilled to partner with Broadway in Detroit on bringing Jitney by August Wilson, directed by the remarkable Ruben Santiago-Hudson, to Detroit," said Courtney Burkett, Producing Artistic Director, Detroit Public Theatre. "August Wilson's Pittsburgh cycle served as an inspiration for Dominique Morisseau's Detroit cycle, which includes Paradise Blue the first play we are presenting in our fifth season at Detroit Public Theatre."

