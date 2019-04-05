Adam Guettel's MYTHS AND HYMNS to be Reimagined at the University of Michigan Museum of Art

Runyonland Productions will present A Night of Myths and Hymns, a reimagining of the song cycle by Broadway composer Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza, Floyd Collins) in the newly renovated apse of the University of Michigan Museum of Art. This intersectional work has two performances on April 7th, 6:00pm and 8:00pm. A Night of Myths and Hymns is in collaboration with the Museum of Art's SMTD@UMMA series.

A Night of Myths and Hymns is a timely exploration of the connection between humanity and religion, in collaboration with local Muslim, Christian, and Jewish religious leaders, to provide insight into the universal aspects of faith and yearning. The song cycle itself tells the epic stories of Greek myth but using lyrics found in an 19th century Presbyterian hymnal, expressed through a masterful score. The New York times described Myths and Hymns as having "transcendent overarching melodic gift that envelops and gives order to the often clashing inner voices of his songs."

Directed by Broadway artisan Geoff Packard (Heart of Rock and Roll, Bandstand, Matilda, Phantom of the Opera) and with music direction by Jason DeBord (Once, Shrek, Legally Blonde, All Shook up). Myths & Hymns is an attempt to present this highly celebrated work through a new, spiritually stimulating lens for the Michigan community. The cast of A Night of Myths and Hymns includes students from the internationally-acclaimed University of Michigan Musical Theatre program: Matthew Edward Kemp, Jacob Ryan Smith, Emilie Koutachou, Ethan Benson, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Cekala, McKenzie Kurtz, and Daelynn Jorif.

This presentation is supported in part by the University of Michigan.

Tickets will be first made available to subscribers. Tickets can be purchased at www.runyonland.ticketleap.com/mythsandhymns. Visit RunyonlandProds.com or call (704) 778-2144 for more information.





