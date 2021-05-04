ANON(YMOUS) Reimagines Homer's Odyssey at Wayne State University

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, a program within the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University will present "Anon(ymous)" by Naomi Iizuka as a virtual streaming event in collaboration with Broadway on Demand.

The premiere of "Anon(ymous)" will take place on Friday, May 14 at 7:00 pm. Additional performances will take place on May 15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00pm and May 16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Each performance will include a pre-show address and a post-show talkback. Anon(ymous) and all of its pre-show and post-show elements will take place online in a virtual stream. Each of the five streams of this production will take place through Broadway on Demand's streaming platform.

Director Kelli Crump worked with the cast and crew to translate the script into a series of "shots" for each actor to record independently. After the actors submitted their recordings, Tyler Black, an actor in the production, edited these individual scenes together. This show style created a final product that blends theatre with film for an at-home virtual experience.

"Anon(ymous)" is a reimagining of Homer's Odyssey that tells a story of immigration, identity, and searching for "home". Set in America, "Anon(ymous)" takes the Odyssey's Greek gods and monsters and reinvents them as people, both good and evil, just like us. Audiences can expect a show that has some funny moments, but is dramatic and serious overall. Combined with the pre-show and post-show elements, audiences can expect an experience that will make them think about the experiences of immigrants in Michigan and beyond.

"Anon(ymous)" is TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences), so it is written to be entertaining and educational for young audiences. This show explores some challenging and dark subjects, so its content is best for audiences aged 13+.

Each stream of this production will feature a pre-show address by Evangelina Alvarez, the Public Policy Coordinator at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. Eva's pre-recorded address will discuss the experiences of immigrants in Michigan, including resources that they have been denied throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show will also include a pre-recorded post-show talkback featuring Rep. Shri Thanedar, Michigan's 3rd district representative, Dr. Lauren Duquette-Rury, associate professor of sociology and author of Exit and Voice, Sabrina Balgamwalla, Director of the Asylum and Immigration Law Clinic at Wayne State University, Kelli Crump, director of Anon(ymous), and Dr. Mary Anderson, chair of the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University. The post-show panel will discuss how the issues in Anon(ymous) translate to real experiences of Michigan immigrants.

Tickets for "Anon(ymous)" can be purchased for $9.99 + $2.95 service fee. Tickets for the production's virtual streams can be purchased online by visiting the department's website, TheatreAndDanceAtWayne.com, or by calling the Box Office at 313-577-2972.

Cast:

Alex Morrison: Anon

Anette Orellana: Naja/Ensemble

Angel Montgomery-Kennedy: Nemasani/Ensemble

Brittney Holliday: Ritu/Ensemble

Chelsee Crutchfield: Belen/Pascal/Ensemble

Erin Gall: Helen Laius/Zyclo's Pet Bird

Marck Kiselevach: Senator Laius/Mr. Zyclo/Ali/Ignacio/Ensemble

Melissa Figliuolo: Calista/Sewing Lady #3/Ensemble

Shannon Dingle: Serza/Ensemble

Steph Bedore: Sewing Lady #1/ Ensemble

Tyler Black: Mr. Yuri Mackus/Strygal/Lone Barfly/Ensemble

Xueyun Cecilia Findlay: Nasreen/Sewing Lady #2/Ensemble

Creative and Production Team:

Kelli Crump: Director

Ciera Flinkingshelt: Stage Manager

Keegan Everett: Stage Manager

Aryana Berres: Assistant Stage Manager

Tyler Black: Video Editor and Director of Photography

Emily Clark: Marketing Lead

Ethan Williams: Marketing Associate

Joshua Poppink: Sound Design/Covid Officer