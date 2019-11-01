A VERY GOLDEN GIRLS CHRISTMAS Will Come to The Ringwald Theatre

Opening November 22nd, 2019 at The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale, A Very Golden Girls Christmas: An Unauthorized Parody is a delightful mash-up of some of your favorite episodes of the beloved sit-com. This holiday, spend an evening with Rose, Blanche, Sophia, and Dorothy!

It's Christmas in Miami and one of the Girls is getting married! Can the roommates throw a shower, a bachelorette party, and a wedding all in ONE weekend-that also happens to be Christmas? A love letter to Golden Girls fans from some Golden Girls fans, we've crafted a special Christmas episode that is our way of saying "Thank You for being a Fan"!

A Very Golden Girls Christmas: An Unauthorized Parody is written by Dyan Bailey and Christopher Kamm, directed by Dyan Bailey, with assistant direction by Cristina Gloria Calamita-Orlando. Andy Lograsso-Gaitens stage manages a cast that includes Brandy Joe Plambeck as Rose, Richard Payton as Blanche, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Andy Fillmore as Dorothy. Ensemble cast features favorites Lauren Bickers, Suzan M Jacokes, Tess Hannah, and Dyan Bailey.

The design team features Christopher Kamm on set and costumes, Dyan Bailey designing sound, and Brandy Joe Plambeck handling the lighting design.

Each 5pm Sunday performance will feature a special Golden Girls themed event:

Sunday November 24th

COSTUME CONTEST - Show us Your Girls! Dress up as your favorite girl, or even get your crew together and come as all four! Maybe you have a soft spot for Miles, Stan, or Aunt Angela? Come as your favorite character! Audience Voting at Intermission for best Costumes and the winner will be announced at the End of the Show! 1st, 2nd and 3rd place Golden Girl Themed Prizes!

Sunday December 1st

GOLDEN GIRLS JEOPARDY hosted by Stanley Zbornak! Put your name in to play GG JEOPARDY!

We will pick 3 people to play with 5 Categories - Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and CHEESECAKE (potpourri-style) 1st Place winner gets a FABULOUS Golden Girls Prize!

Sunday December 8th

GOLDEN GIRLS IMPRESSION Contest Do all your friends say "your Bea Arthur is DEAD ON"? Show us your stuff! During intermission, we'll see what you got. If the audience thinks "My God! You're the Second Coming of Estelle Getty" YOU Could win a FABULOUS Golden Girl Themed prize!

Sunday December 15th

GOLDEN GIRLS CHEESECAKE SOCIAL The only prize tonight is TONS OF CHEESECAKE! Hang out with the girls and cast and have some Cheesecake after the show!

Tickets are $20 for Friday/Saturday (8pm) and Sunday (5pm) performances and Monday night tickets are ONLY $10! Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors eleven years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Head Over Heels, Death of a Salesman,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Glengarry Glen Ross, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.





