A SLIPPERY SLOPE - An American Farce Is On Stage Now at the Barn Theatre School

The Barn Theatre brings you the hilarious American farce comedy A SLIPPERY SLOPE September 21-26.

Peter (Patrick Hunter) and Melanie (Melissa Cotton Hunter) along with their brother Kenny (Charlie King) and sister Pamela (Penelope Alex) and their spouses take a family vacation together to a Michigan ski lodge. With a positive pregnancy test stick discovered, things get very complicated, very quickly: Trysts are misunderstood, love notes are discovered, a cluelessly helpful proprietor gets involved and an indoor snowball fight ensues. This madcap farce about family and love on the slopes a must see. Steven Lee Burright, Luke Ragotzy, Joe Pehrson, Lexi Pinnata and Melanie Wehrmacher are featured in this sequel to In Hot Water, filmed on our stage last summer.

A SLIPPERY SLOPE is directed by Brendan Ragotzy, set designed by Steven Lee Burright, and costumes designed by Melanie Wehrmacher. Properties designed by Sydney Weiser, Technical Direction by Dennis McKeen. Lights are designed by Michael McShane. Sound has been designed by Troy Benton. Garrylee McCormick is hair/wig master.

Make Bar Show reservations online for the entire summer. No need to wait in line before the show!

NEW THIS SEASON, In addition to the Rehearsal Shed, the Barn has recently opened Miss Penelope's Saloon! Open before and during the show for patrons to grab a drink. AND, you can now bring drinks into the theatre

Opening later this year:

· A new pizza kitchen, Back 40 Pizza, will be freshly made and served before, during, and after the show.

· Construction has just begun on our Silo Museum & Gift Shop, which will open later this year

Location & Ticket Details The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets range from $41-$49 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. To reserve tickets, call (269) 731-4121 or buy them online at www.barntheatreschool.org.