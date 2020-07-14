2020 Milan Bluegrass Festival Canceled

An Important Update from Mark Gaynier, Producer of the Milan Bluegrass Festival:

"It is with great disappointment that after months of preparation and planning, I have to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Milan Bluegrass Festival.

We have worked diligently over the past 4 months to have a plan in place that would allow us to move forward with our event. Unfortunately, the growing concerns over COVID-19 and the guidelines by which we must follow, have made the obstacles before us insurmountable. And ultimately, the health and safety of our guests, staff, vendors, and musicians must be our top priority.

I want to thank all of our friends and colleagues who have offered such great counsel during this time, especially our local authorities and health department.

If you have already purchased a campsite or a ticket for this year's festival dated 8/5-8/2020, our office will be calling you regarding a complete refund. If you have not heard from us by Thursday, July 23rd, please call our office at (734) 439-1076.

Please make plans to join us next year, August 4-7, 2021. Until then, stay safe and thank you for understanding.

Kind regards,

Mark Gaynier, Producer

Milan Bluegrass Festival"

