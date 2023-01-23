Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Ensemble - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Pura Social Club



Runners-Up: Gina Gedler - THE FAB FOUR - Noce, John Lloyd Young - CABARET - Noce, Lori Line - CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Oster Regent Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Runners-Up: Marquis Bundy and Caitlyn Porter - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre, Allison Bollinger - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola, Alison Shafer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Traci Reetz & Pam Humphreys - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: Caitlin Corbett - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Angela Lampe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, Cheryl Clark - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Morgan Reetz - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, David A. VanCleave - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Brittny Rebhuhn - BADGER - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: Megan Helmers - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, David Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse, Katy Merriman & Tiffany Johnson - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, BADGER - Story Theater Company, BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jim Trenburth - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Ty Klobassa - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, Sam Stephens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Brenton Brown - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Runners-Up: Brenton Brown - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse, Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass theatre, Courageous Fire - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse

Best Musical

Winner: SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse, BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Theatre & Pyramid Theatre Company



Runners-Up: ESCAPING THE LABRYNTH - Des Moines Playhouse BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Zac Peters - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: Charlotte Proctor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Katie Hughes - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, Libby Gens - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Cedric Fevrier - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse



Runners-Up: Amanda Jackson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, Brittny Rebhuhn - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Sam Sides - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Play

Winner: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Theatre



Runners-Up: THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company, CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Metro Opera



Runners-Up: STREET SCENE - Iowa State University

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tara Gartin - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: Nicholas Amundson - MATILDA - Des Moines Playhouse, Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Thomas Perrine - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Christopher Williams - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Runners-Up: Michael Meacham - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse, Christopher Powell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse, Scott Gardner - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Madie Fischer - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: Abby Fickbohm - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Maggie Schmitt - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse, Charissa Hamel - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Melissa Kellar - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse



Runners-Up: Maggie Schmitt - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Beth Feilmeier - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre, Rae Fehring - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company



Runners-Up: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artist Theater, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Des Moines Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Des Moines Playhouse



Runners-Up: Des Moines Young Artist Theatre, Tallgrass Theatre, Carousel Theatre of Indianola