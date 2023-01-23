Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Ensemble - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Pura Social Club
Runners-Up: Gina Gedler - THE FAB FOUR - Noce, John Lloyd Young - CABARET - Noce, Lori Line - CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Oster Regent Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Runners-Up: Marquis Bundy and Caitlyn Porter - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre, Allison Bollinger - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola, Alison Shafer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Traci Reetz & Pam Humphreys - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: Caitlin Corbett - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Angela Lampe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, Cheryl Clark - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Morgan Reetz - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, David A. VanCleave - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Brittny Rebhuhn - BADGER - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: Megan Helmers - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, David Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse, Katy Merriman & Tiffany Johnson - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Playhouse
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, BADGER - Story Theater Company, BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jim Trenburth - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Ty Klobassa - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, Sam Stephens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Brenton Brown - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Runners-Up: Brenton Brown - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse, Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass theatre, Courageous Fire - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse
Best Musical
Winner: SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse, BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Theatre & Pyramid Theatre Company
Runners-Up: ESCAPING THE LABRYNTH - Des Moines Playhouse BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Zac Peters - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: Charlotte Proctor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Katie Hughes - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, Libby Gens - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Cedric Fevrier - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse
Runners-Up: Amanda Jackson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, Brittny Rebhuhn - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Sam Sides - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Play
Winner: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Theatre
Runners-Up: THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company, KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company, CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Metro Opera
Runners-Up: STREET SCENE - Iowa State University
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Tara Gartin - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: Nicholas Amundson - MATILDA - Des Moines Playhouse, Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Thomas Perrine - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Christopher Williams - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Runners-Up: Michael Meacham - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse, Christopher Powell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse, Scott Gardner - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Madie Fischer - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: Abby Fickbohm - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre, Maggie Schmitt - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse, Charissa Hamel - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Melissa Kellar - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse
Runners-Up: Maggie Schmitt - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Beth Feilmeier - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre, Rae Fehring - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company
Runners-Up: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artist Theater, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Des Moines Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Des Moines Playhouse
Runners-Up: Des Moines Young Artist Theatre, Tallgrass Theatre, Carousel Theatre of Indianola