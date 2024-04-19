SPRING AWAKENING Comes to the City Circle Theatre Company in May

City Circle Theatre Company will present the rock musical Spring Awakening at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts May 3–5 & 10–12, 2024.

Tickets are $16–30 (before fees and sales tax) and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

About the Show

This electrifying rock musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a passion that is both illuminating and unforgettable.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, Spring Awakening revolutionized musical theatre with its unflinching exploration of controversial subject matters and use of alternative rock and folk music. This production contains mature content.

This production is sponsored by Emil Rinderspacher & Susan Goodner.

A Note from Director Elizabeth Tracey

“Spring Awakening is a musical about a group of 19th century German teenagers who struggle through social issues that are just as relevant today as they were in 1890. The juxtaposition of rock-n-roll gives emotional release to the teenagers’ plea to be heard and understood. The show’s biting commentary on sex education in public schools is just as current a political issue as other issues in the show, including the epidemic of teenage suicides. Teenagers are grappling with these issues every day.

“The message that Spring Awakening sends is that whatever you’re going through, whoever you are, whoever you love, it’s okay. It’s all part of growing up. And that message is crucial to developing teenagers. We are performing Spring Awakening because it gives a much-needed voice to our youth. It could be the event that encourages adults to open up to those difficult but much-needed conversations with their teens.”

Two Weekends of Performances

Friday, May 3 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 PM*

Sunday, May 5 at 2:00 PM**

Friday, May 10 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 PM

*Student Rush: Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, May 4, 2024. One day only!

** Sign Language Interpretation: Sunday, May 5 ASL interpretation will be provided by Hands Up Communications. Contact the Box Office to request seats in this designated section.

Cast

Wolfgang Borchardt — Melchior

Katelyn Halverson — Wendla

Jeffrey Harrington — Moritz

Steve Jepson — Adult Men

Whit Jury — Ernst

Sam Nester — Hanschen

Zoe Nolte — Thea

Madeline Nuss — Martha

Rai San Martin —Georg

Shelby Zukin —Ilse

Melisa Wallace Rusk — Adult Women

Connor Norfleet — Otto

Kyra Lehman — Anna

Production Team

Elizabeth Tracey — Director

Jason Sifford — Music Director

Devon Stone — Choreographer

Kristen DeGrazia — Vocal Coach

Peggy Somerville — Mental Health Consultant

Jared Kiebel — Stage Manager

Kent Reynolds — Set Designer

Hans Hinrichsen — Lighting Designer

Bethany Horning — Costume Designer