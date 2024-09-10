The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Presents THE MUSIC OF MANCINI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Big band Jukebox Saturday Night returns to Coralville Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 PM for a special performance of THE MUSIC OF MANCINI at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

Celebrate the extraordinary compositions of Henry Mancini on the 100-year anniversary of his birth! This spectacular tribute takes you on a musical journey, starting from Mancini's early days with the Glenn Miller Orchestra to the timeless melodies of classics like "Peter Gunn," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "Charade."

A concise narration offers fascinating insights into Mancini's illustrious career, from his humble beginnings in Pittsburgh to his rise in Hollywood. Embark on a memorable journey with THE MUSIC OF MANCINI and experience the enchantment of iconic music that continues to captivate audiences around the globe.

Tickets cost $23-$28 before fees and sales tax. Center Stage Society donor vouchers may be used for this performance.

Jukebox Saturday Night is managed by Glenn Miller Productions, Inc., who also presents the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.

