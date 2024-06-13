THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH EDITION to be Presented at Young Footliters Youth Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present live performances of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition June 28–30 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are $14–16 (before fees and sales tax) and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

About the Show and the Director

America's most-beloved film comes to colorful life onstage! When a tornado whisks Dorothy away to the magical land of Oz, she must make friends, face her fears, and discover how good it is to go home.

Introduce your kids to the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Wizard himself in this magical hour-long adventure. This Young Footliters production is presented by children in grades K–12.

This production is directed by Lucy Polyak. Although this is her first time directing a full production on the CCPA mainstage, Polyak is no stranger to Young Footliters. She grew up performing in the program, and in recent years has become involved as a teaching artist. Last year Polyak helped launch the First Act program, and has directed several one-act shows at the CCPA Education Space in Iowa River Landing.

According to Polyak, ““This larger-than-life classic is a story about finding strength in your community and having the courage to care. For Young Footliters' The Wizard of Oz, I'm lucky to work with a cast and crew who truly exemplify that theme. There's no place like home!"

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



